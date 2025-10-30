Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham appear to have reconciled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham appear to have confirmed they’re back on speaking terms after an unexpected reconciliation between the former bandmates and lovers.

The pair, who formed the musical duo Buckingham Nicks before joining Fleetwood Mac in 1975, appeared on the music podcast Song Explorer to discuss the making of their 1973 track “Frozen Love”.

When reflecting on the moment she met Buckingham at high school in California in 1966, Nicks said: “Lindsey and I started talking about it last night,” adding that she was “calling him later”.

In interviews recorded separately, she and Buckingham detailed how they met after joining the band Fritz, which found success opening for acts including Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

Producer Keith Olsen, however, told the musicians they’d find better success as a musical duo and so they ventured out on their own. “It was an invitation to greatness and we both knew it,” Nicks said.

The singer added she doesn’t think she and Buckingham would have ever embarked on their tumultuous on-off relationship if they hadn’t joined Fritz.

“It drove us together, because we just couldn’t figure it out,” she said. “And then we fell in love with each other, and that was it.”

open image in gallery Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham appear to be back on speaking terms ( AP )

Speaking about “Frozen Love”, released in 1973 as Buckingham Nicks, she said the track is about “two people that were in love, that had a lot of differences and saw the world slightly differently, but had this relationship that seemed to be like a gift”.

“I like to think of it as Wuthering Heights or Great Expectations – a modern day love affair, tragedies,” she said. “Because nobody really loves happy songs. Certainly I didn’t, and neither really did Lindsey.”

The singer continued: “Our relationship was up and down and up and down and up and down and difficult, but at the same time, fantastic. And what we were doing was so fantastic, that it was worth putting up with the trials and tribulations of a relationship that’s difficult.”

Nicks revealed that the lyric “hate gave you me for a lover” was in fact written as “fate gave you me for a lover”.

“When I hear myself sing that line, it sounds like I’m saying ‘hate,’” she said. “So, that’s not good. I’m sorry, Lindsey. I’m calling him later.”

open image in gallery The pair re-released their 1973 album ‘Buckingham Nicks’ last month ( AP )

Buckingham Nicks only made one album, which they re-released in a surprising move last month. The short-lived band was the duo’s ticket into Fleetwood Mac, however, as it was their producer who introduced them to Mick Fleetwood at Sound City studios.

Nicks and Buckingham’s stormy relationship ended during the recording of the band’s iconic album Rumours, with their break-up inspiring hit songs including Nicks’s “Dreams” and Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way”.

Despite overwhelming desire for a Fleetwood Mac reunion, Nicks has previously vehemently stated that there is no band without keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie, who died in 2022.