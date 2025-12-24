Taylor Swift donates $1 million to help feed hungry families across America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift is in the giving spirit this Christmas.

The superstar, 36, has donated $1 million to both Feeding America and the American Heart Association, the two charities announced Tuesday.

Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot confirmed Swift’s gift and thanked her “for standing with families facing hunger.”

“We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift's $1 million gift to Feeding America," Babineaux-Fontenot wrote on Instagram. “This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what's possible when we unite to end hunger.”

“When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond,” she concluded.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift donated $1 million to Feeding America days before Christmas. ( Getty )

Feeding America supports millions of families with more than 200 food banks across America. Swift has donated to the nonprofit several times before, including when she gave $5 million last year for relief during Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

During her sold-out Eras Tour, Swift also regularly made donations of to food banks in cities where she performed across the world, giving tens of thousands of meals to people in need at each stop.

Shortly after Feeding America announced Swift’s generosity, the American Heart Association revealed the singer donated $1 million to the organization in the name of her father, Scott Swift, who underwent quintuple bypass surgery over the summer.

“Taylor Swift’s remarkable generosity will create lasting change far beyond its financial value,” American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown said in a press release. “Her family’s experience with cardiovascular disease is all too common, affecting nearly half of American adults. Her commitment to supporting her father will make so many others aware of the need to take their own heart health seriously, strengthen prevention efforts, and improve controllable risk factors—ultimately helping more people live longer, healthier lives.”

open image in gallery The singer also donated $1 million to the American Heart Assocation in the name of her father, Scott Swift, who underwent quintuple bypass surgery over the summer ( Getty Images )

The pop icon has made previous headlines for her generosity, with the most recent instance being highlighted in Disney+’s End of an Era.

The docuseries showed Swift giving $197 million to her staff in bonuses after her tour grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales. While the amounts of the individual checks were not shown, her team members’ shocked reactions spoke to the huge paychecks they were given.

“Bonus day is so important, because setting a precedent with The Eras Tour is so important to me, because people who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus,” Swift said in the episode while writing letters to her team.