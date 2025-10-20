The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Taylor Swift donates $100K to 2-year-old battling cancer: ‘Sending the biggest hug’
Little Lilah is fighting rare and aggressive form of brain cancer that affects about 58 people per year
A two-year-old girl battling a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer received a $100,000 donation to her GoFundMe from her “friend,” international pop star Taylor Swift.
The “Life of a Showgirl” singer quietly donated the sum to the two-year-old girl, named Lilah, on October 17 – just weeks after Lilah’s mother posted a now-viral TikTok video showing the young girl jamming out to Swift’s music and calling the singer her “friend.”
“Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor,” Swift wrote in the caption of her donation.
Lilah’s mother, Katelynn Smoot, had been documenting her daughter’s battle with atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor – a form of brain cancer affecting approximately 58 people per year- on social media.
Smoot made a GoFundMe for her daughter’s treatments with the goal of hitting $100,000.
“Thank you beyond words Taylor Swift,” Smoot said on TikTok in a follow-up video. “I cannot say thank you enough. I’m truly in shock. This means we don’t have to worry about anything other than Lilah. Truly such a blessing. Thank you.”
Not only did Swift fulfill the goal, but the singer’s donation sparked a chain reaction from Swifties who continued to donate to Lilah’s GoFundMe and use Swift-themed captions.
“We protect the family,” several people wrote, a reference to Swift’s song “Father Figure.”
“You’re a real tough kid,” another donor wrote, referencing the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”
Lilah’s GoFundMe has raised more than $318,000, as of October 20.
Smoot said she has been a longtime Swift fan and even considered naming her daughter “Willow” after Swift’s song. She said she listened to Swift’s music throughout her pregnancy and plays it for her daughter as she’s going through cancer treatments.
“The Swiftie community is absolutely amazing,” Smoot said. “The financial burden has been completely lifted off my family and I am so thankful and so grateful.”
Swift often uses her wealth to donate to fans in need or organizations.
Last year, she donated $100,000 to the family of a woman who was killed during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade mass shooting. In 2020, Swift gave $30,000 to a British teen hoping to attend university. In 2019, the singer gave $10,000 to another fan battling cancer.
She’s also contributed millions to Hurricane Milton relief, among other donations.
