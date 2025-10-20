Taylor Swift donates $100K to 2-year-old battling cancer: ‘Sending the biggest hug’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A two-year-old girl battling a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer received a $100,000 donation to her GoFundMe from her “friend,” international pop star Taylor Swift.

The “Life of a Showgirl” singer quietly donated the sum to the two-year-old girl, named Lilah, on October 17 – just weeks after Lilah’s mother posted a now-viral TikTok video showing the young girl jamming out to Swift’s music and calling the singer her “friend.”

“Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor,” Swift wrote in the caption of her donation.

Lilah’s mother, Katelynn Smoot, had been documenting her daughter’s battle with atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor – a form of brain cancer affecting approximately 58 people per year- on social media.

Smoot made a GoFundMe for her daughter’s treatments with the goal of hitting $100,000.

open image in gallery Lilah, a two-year-old girl battling a rare form of brain cancer, received a $100,000 donation from Taylor Swift ( GoFundMe )

“Thank you beyond words Taylor Swift,” Smoot said on TikTok in a follow-up video. “I cannot say thank you enough. I’m truly in shock. This means we don’t have to worry about anything other than Lilah. Truly such a blessing. Thank you.”

Not only did Swift fulfill the goal, but the singer’s donation sparked a chain reaction from Swifties who continued to donate to Lilah’s GoFundMe and use Swift-themed captions.

“We protect the family,” several people wrote, a reference to Swift’s song “Father Figure.”

“You’re a real tough kid,” another donor wrote, referencing the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Lilah’s GoFundMe has raised more than $318,000, as of October 20.

open image in gallery Swift has donated millions to organizations, charities and individual fans over the course of her career ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Smoot said she has been a longtime Swift fan and even considered naming her daughter “Willow” after Swift’s song. She said she listened to Swift’s music throughout her pregnancy and plays it for her daughter as she’s going through cancer treatments.

“The Swiftie community is absolutely amazing,” Smoot said. “The financial burden has been completely lifted off my family and I am so thankful and so grateful.”

Swift often uses her wealth to donate to fans in need or organizations.

Last year, she donated $100,000 to the family of a woman who was killed during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade mass shooting. In 2020, Swift gave $30,000 to a British teen hoping to attend university. In 2019, the singer gave $10,000 to another fan battling cancer.

She’s also contributed millions to Hurricane Milton relief, among other donations.