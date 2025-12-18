Taco Bell adds three menu items — including one fans have begged to see return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taco Bell has announced the return of its much-loved dipping burrito, plus two more items for a limited time only.

Starting December 18, the fast food chain is bringing back the Quesarito after overwhelming fan demand.Announcing the return on Instagram, Taco Bell joked that customers can finally “stop commenting ‘bring the quesarito back’” on its posts.

First launched in 2014, the Quesarito combines seasoned beef, seasoned rice, chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped inside a grilled quesadilla to form a burrito-like shell packed with melted cheese and nacho cheese sauce.

The dish also went viral shortly after its debut, thanks in part to a commercial that aired during the 2014 NBA Draft. The ad famously overshadowed the moment the Denver Nuggets selected Nikola Jokić, with his name appearing only as a small on-screen graphic while the spot played.

“We heard our fans loud and clear,” Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement, shared in a press release. “Their passion turned the Quesarito into a Taco Bell legend and bringing it back for the holidays felt like the perfect way to celebrate that energy. And as for the moment that helped keep its story alive – Jokić, we hope there are no hard feelings.”

Taco Bell is bringing back the Cheesy Dipping Burritos in its new menu lineup ( Taco Bell )

Also on Taco Bell’s list of limited-time menu items are the Cheesy Dipping Burritos. The snack-sized burritos — featuring a choice of slow-roasted chicken or steak, avocado ranch sauce, and cheese — come with three dipping sauce options, including Creamy Garlic Sauce.

However, if you don’t want the Creamy Garlic Sauce with your two burritos, which costs $5.49, you can opt for Creamy Chipotle Sauce or Nacho Cheese Sauce.

In addition, Taco Bell’s Steak Garlic Nacho Fries, which cost $4.99, are making a comeback. Along with its signature Creamy Garlic Sauce, the dish comes with steak cheese, nacho cheese sauce, and pico de gallo.

“The community showed us how powerful a simple drizzle of Creamy Garlic Sauce could be. What started as a fan hack quickly became a shared passion, and we made sure to listen,” Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement. “Bringing back Cheesy Dipping Burritos alongside Steak Garlic Nacho Fries celebrates the role our fans played in this menu innovation and delivers the bold flavors garlic lovers have been craving.”

Last month, Taco Bell turned heads with its limited-time dessert offering: Baja Blast pie, inspired by the fast food chain’s iconic drink of the same name, which was created by Mountain Dew. The bright teal-colored, key lime-flavored dessert was topped with smooth whipped cream and features a graham-crumb crust.

Many Taco Bell lovers questioned the look of the dessert, while others shared their mixed reviews about the pie’s taste.