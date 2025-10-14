Taco Bell is adding new menu items and each of them promises to be Red Hot!

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taco Bell is set to raise the heat in its lineup starting this week when it rolls out a new collaboration with Frank’s RedHot - a new “Diablo” flavor.

Taco Bell will launch new menu items on October 16 featuring Frank’s RedHot Diablo sauce, a blend of Frank’s original heat with Taco Bell’s smoky Diablo and Spicy Ranch flavors. The lineup includes a Crispy Chicken Burrito, Crispy Chicken Soft Taco, Soft Taco Nacho Fries and Crispy Chicken Strips.

Each of the new items uses the chain’s Crispy Chicken Tender base. For example, the burrito features the tender marinated in jalapeño-buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips and breadcrumbs, topped with shredded lettuce, purple cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and the choice of Diablo sauce.

The soft taco mirrors that topping set in a soft shell. Meanwhile, the Nacho Fries pile seasoned fries, slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo and a drizzle of the Diablo sauce.

For those wary of the tangy heat, Taco Bell offers Avocado Ranch as a milder substitute for Frank’s RedHot Diablo sauce on any of the new menu items.

Though this rollout carries fan-favorite appeal, Taco Bell said that the new items and the sauce are limited-time only.

“For decades, our sauces have become a core part of the Taco Bell experience,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in a news release. “Crispy Chicken is our stage for flavor innovation, with every new sauce collaboration breaking new ground. We take our sauces seriously – they’re the hero of our continued success and reinforces there’s no limit to how we reimagine the classics.”

Taco Bell’s focus on crispy chicken and bold sauces reflects a broader strategy to expand dipping options, guided by customer feedback. Over the past year, the chain has tested tortilla-breaded nuggets and launched collaborations like a Mike’s Hot Honey glaze, following KFC’s similar heat-and-sweet trend.

Other fast food chains are making it hot, too. In June, Wendy’s teamed up with Takis for a fiery limited-time offering, the Takis Fuego Meal, offering the Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich and Fuego Fries. These items appear to no longer be available.

Also over the summer, Chipotle unveiled its Adobo Ranch on June 17, marking the e Tex-Mex chain’s first new dip in five years.