Taco Bell’s latest menu addition has left customers taken aback by its coloring.

On Thursday, the fast food chain officially launched its new Baja Blast pie, inspired by the fast food chain’s iconic drink of the same name which was created by Mountain Dew.

Described as “the most flex-worthy dessert of the season” by the company, the bright teal-colored, key lime-flavored dessert is topped with smooth whipped cream and features a graham-crumb crust. However, it’s only available in stores for a limited time, with the pie only being sold whole — not in slices — for $19.99.

On X, many Taco Bell lovers questioned the look of the dessert, voicing their hesitations and concerns.

“Shrek turned into a pie,” one quipped, while another wrote: “Who asked for this dessert from hell?”

open image in gallery The Baja Blast pie is being sold for $19.99 for a limited time ( Taco Bell )

open image in gallery Taco Bell releases a special frozen drink with Baja Blast pie at Texas and Southern California stores ( Taco Bell )

“As much as I love Baja blast, I don't see how it would taste good as a pie. It's a soda, will always be a soda,” a third wrote.

“Can you even consider that food?” a fourth responded.

Others who actually got their hands on the pie had mixed reviews.

“Immediate buyer's remorse... it is not good at all. It tastes like Baja Blast flavored pudding and not a good pudding, it's like they used the lowest quality products to make this, they could and have it still be called a pie,” one tweeted.

“Had the new Mountain Dew Baja Blast pie from Taco Bell. 10/10, taste is key lime with a hint of Baja,” another wrote.

“The baja blast pie is actually pretty good, I kinda wanna go get another and keep it in the freezer till Thanksgiving because it’s so funny,” a third reacted.

In a statement, Taco Bell said the dessert is a reimagining of the classic Baja Blast drink.

“The Baja Blast legacy runs deep, and this pie is the latest proof that no one fuels fan culture quite like Taco Bell,” the company said.

Along with the dessert, a special frozen drink, Baja Blast Pie Chiller, will be available at Live Más Cafés at Taco Bells in Southern California and Texas. The “sweet and creamy frozen blended beverage [is] made with a real slice of Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie and a vanilla-ice-cream base,” according to a press release.

The drink, which costs $4.19 for a small and $4.59 for a medium, is topped off with a whipped cream churro crunch.

The Baja Blast Pie is one of the latest trendy additions to Taco Bell’s menu. Last month, the company rolled out a collaboration with Frank’s RedHot to launch a RedHot Diablo sauce, a blend of Frank’s original heat with Taco Bell’s smoky Diablo and Spicy Ranch flavors.