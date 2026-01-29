Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taco Bell has introduced 10 items costing $3 or less as part of its latest special menu.

The fast food chain officially launched its Luxe Value menu nationwide January 22, including “five new elevated creations” and “five beloved value favorites,” according to a press release.

New items on the menu are a Mini Taco Salad, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller — with seasoned beef and crispy potato bites — and Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip for $2.49 each.

Customers can also get the new Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker, featuring grilled all-white meat chicken, for $2.99. For dessert, the menu has Salted Caramel Churros for $1.99, but they’re only available for a limited time.

Returning favorites at Taco Bell, which are now on the Luxe Value menu, include the Cheesy Roll Up, featuring a blend of cheeses inside a tortilla, for only $1.19. There’s also the Spicy Potato Soft Taco for $1.29, the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito for $1.49, the 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt for $2.29, and the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito for $2.79.

Taco Bell’s Luxe Value menu includes 10 items ( Taco Bell )

According to the press release, the new menu is “a bold statement about where Taco Bell is taking value in 2026 and beyond,” and it “delivers exciting, flavor-forward options that elevate everyday cravings.”

“At Taco Bell, value has always been about delivering more — more flavor, more abundance, more options, more excitement,” Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer, North America, at Taco Bell, said in a statement. “The Luxe Value Menu was built on one ambition: to defy expectations of what value can be.”

“Through extensive fan testing and bold innovation, we created menu items that deliver an elevated experience at an accessible price point. This isn’t just a menu refresh, it’s a new standard for value at Taco Bell and across the industry.”

Taco Bell has continued to offer its classic meals for a low price. The brand has three luxe craving boxes, with the most expensive retailing for just $9. The offering includes a Steak Grilled Cheese Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, Crunch Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a Medium Fountain Drink.

The chain also offers a $7 and $5 version, which both include the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, a Medium Drink, and Cinnamon Twists.

Taco Bell has made a habit of listening to its fans. In December, the brand brought back its Quesarito for a limited time after overwhelming fan demand. Announcing the return on Instagram, Taco Bell joked that customers can finally “stop commenting ‘bring the quesarito back’” on its posts.

The Quesarito — which combines seasoned beef, seasoned rice, chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream inside a grilled quesadilla to form a burrito-like shell — also went viral shortly after its debut, thanks in part to a commercial that aired during the 2014 NBA Draft.

The ad famously overshadowed the moment the Denver Nuggets selected Nikola Jokić, with his name appearing only as a small on-screen graphic while the spot played.