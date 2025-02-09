Booze Bowl: Which NFL fans drink the most during the Super Bowl?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the 2025 Super Bowl less than a week away, fans are stocking their cupboards with snacks and their fridges with beers in anticipation.

Ahead of the big game, the sports betting website nj.bet conducted a survey to determine which NFL fanbases drink the most alcohol during the Super Bowl, in addition to ranking which fanbases also consume the most calories.

The survey was comprised of 1,200 football fans from across the country.

According to the survey, Baltimore Ravens fans ranked top in terms of spending on alcohol and the average number of drinks consumed. A Ravens fan spends an average of $29.44 with around 3.8 drinks being consumed during the game.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — ranked 12th and eighth, respectively, with Eagles fans spending an average of $18.52 on alcohol and consuming 3.5 drinks while Chiefs fans spend an average of $21.06 on alcohol and consume 3.4 drinks.

The fan base that was ranked last in the survey was the Carolina Panthers, whose fanbase spent an average of $16 on alcohol and consumed 2.4 drinks.

Travis Kelce’s Chiefs fans ranked 12th in terms of alcohol consumed during the Super Bowl ( Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images )

In terms of food, the survey also ranked NFL fanbases by how many calories they consumed while watching the Super Bowl. Overall, football fans during the big game consume an average of 2,923 calories. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration generally recommends that a person consume around 2,000 calories per day.

The fanbase that consumed the most calories was the Houston Texans with their average calories reaching 3,548. The least amount of calories consumed came from the Seattle Seahawks fans who ate an average of 2,482 calories.

The 10 NFL fanbases who drink the most during the Super Bowl are:

Baltimore Ravens (avg. drinks: 3.8) Las Vegas Raiders (avg. drinks: 3.7) New York Giants (avg. drinks: 3.6) Buffalo Bills (avg. drinks: 3.6) Minnesota Vikings (avg. drinks: 3.5) New York Jets (avg. drinks: 3.5) Dallas Cowboys (avg. drinks: 3.5) Philadelphia Eagles (avg. drinks: 3.5) Green Bay Packers (avg. drinks: 3.5) Chicago Bears (avg. drinks: 3.5)

This year’s Super Bowl will witness a rematch between the Eagles and the Chiefs, who previously faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs emerged victorious.

The game will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9. The Superdome last held the event in 2013, when the Ravens beat the 49ers 34-31, and it has held seven Super Bowls overall, with the first dating back to 1978.

Kendrick Lamar was confirmed as the main act for the halftime show in September with long-time collaborator SZA as one of the supporting acts.

The national anthem will be sung by Jon Batiste.

This year’s game will kick off on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on Fox.