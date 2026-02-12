Steak ‘n Shake’s latest announcement causes confusion among fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steak ‘n Shake’s announcement about the removal of microwaves from its restaurants has intrigued customers who were unaware that the chain relied on the appliances to begin with.

The restaurant chain — famous for its steak burgers, milkshakes, and beef tallow fries — shared the update about its U.S. locations Thursday on X.

“Steak n Shake is removing all microwaves from its restaurants. We expect every unit to be microwave-free by April 15,” the brand wrote. “Quality restaurants don't need microwaves. It is part of our journey to improve food quality and use traditional methods of cooking only. Eat Real Food.”

In the responses to the post, which has more than 734,000 views, dozens of customers asked why Steak ‘n Shake has microwaves in their restaurants at all.

“What specific food items did/does Steak ‘n Shake prepare in a microwave?” one asked, while another questioned, “Just curious, what exactly do you currently microwave in the process of making a steakburger, french fries and milkshakes?”

Steak ‘n Shake is removing microwaves from restaurants, prompting customers to ask what purpose they served to begin with ( AFP via Getty Images )

A third wondered: “So you are saying that for ALL THESE YEARS… you have NOT been a quality restaurant. Interesting…”

The Independent has contacted Steak ‘n Shake for comment.

Getting rid of its in-restaurant microwaves is one of many recent changes that Steak ‘n Shake has made. The company announced last month that it will be giving certain employees a bonus in the form of a Bitcoin.

“Starting March 1, Steak n Shake will give all hourly employees at its company-operated restaurants a Bitcoin bonus of $0.21 for every hour worked,” the Biglari Holdings-owned company said on X.

“Employees will be able to collect their Bitcoin pay after a two-year vesting period. Thank you, @Fold_app, for the assist,” the company added about a Bitcoin-focused personal finance app supporting the bonus distribution. “We take care of our employees; they, in turn, take care of customers; and the results take care of themselves.”

The bonus will not be immediately accessible. Employees must remain with the company for at least two years before they can access, transfer, or sell the accumulated Bitcoin, a vesting period that mirrors stock-style incentives.

Steak ‘n Shake has also modernized its operations amid a shrinking U.S. footprint. The chain has dropped from more than 600 locations in 2018 to roughly 400 by late 2025, embracing a franchise-partner, quick-service model with self-kiosk stores while maintaining its signature retro theme.

In August, the company reaffirmed its commitment to its roots by criticizing Cracker Barrel for retracting an updated logo that many MAGA supporters saw as erasing the chain’s heritage.

“Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away. At Steak n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers,” the company said on X.