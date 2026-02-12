Steak ‘n Shake’s latest announcement causes confusion among fans
Steak ‘n Shake plans to remove microwaves from its restaurants by mid-April
Steak ‘n Shake’s announcement about the removal of microwaves from its restaurants has intrigued customers who were unaware that the chain relied on the appliances to begin with.
The restaurant chain — famous for its steak burgers, milkshakes, and beef tallow fries — shared the update about its U.S. locations Thursday on X.
“Steak n Shake is removing all microwaves from its restaurants. We expect every unit to be microwave-free by April 15,” the brand wrote. “Quality restaurants don't need microwaves. It is part of our journey to improve food quality and use traditional methods of cooking only. Eat Real Food.”
In the responses to the post, which has more than 734,000 views, dozens of customers asked why Steak ‘n Shake has microwaves in their restaurants at all.
“What specific food items did/does Steak ‘n Shake prepare in a microwave?” one asked, while another questioned, “Just curious, what exactly do you currently microwave in the process of making a steakburger, french fries and milkshakes?”
A third wondered: “So you are saying that for ALL THESE YEARS… you have NOT been a quality restaurant. Interesting…”
The Independent has contacted Steak ‘n Shake for comment.
Getting rid of its in-restaurant microwaves is one of many recent changes that Steak ‘n Shake has made. The company announced last month that it will be giving certain employees a bonus in the form of a Bitcoin.
“Starting March 1, Steak n Shake will give all hourly employees at its company-operated restaurants a Bitcoin bonus of $0.21 for every hour worked,” the Biglari Holdings-owned company said on X.
“Employees will be able to collect their Bitcoin pay after a two-year vesting period. Thank you, @Fold_app, for the assist,” the company added about a Bitcoin-focused personal finance app supporting the bonus distribution. “We take care of our employees; they, in turn, take care of customers; and the results take care of themselves.”
The bonus will not be immediately accessible. Employees must remain with the company for at least two years before they can access, transfer, or sell the accumulated Bitcoin, a vesting period that mirrors stock-style incentives.
Steak ‘n Shake has also modernized its operations amid a shrinking U.S. footprint. The chain has dropped from more than 600 locations in 2018 to roughly 400 by late 2025, embracing a franchise-partner, quick-service model with self-kiosk stores while maintaining its signature retro theme.
In August, the company reaffirmed its commitment to its roots by criticizing Cracker Barrel for retracting an updated logo that many MAGA supporters saw as erasing the chain’s heritage.
“Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away. At Steak n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers,” the company said on X.
