Steak ‘n Shake restaurant chain announces plan to pay Bitcoin bonus to its employees

Would you like Bitcoin with that?

Steak ‘n Shake announced on Tuesday that it will be serving hourly employees a Bitcoin bonus as part of a new compensation initiative.

“Starting March 1, Steak n Shake will give all hourly employees at its company-operated restaurants a Bitcoin bonus of $0.21 for every hour worked,” the Biglari Holdings-owned company said on X.

“Employees will be able to collect their Bitcoin pay after a two-year vesting period. Thank you, @Fold_app, for the assist,” the company said about a Bitcoin-focused personal finance app supporting the bonus distribution.

“We take care of our employees; they, in turn, take care of customers; and the results take care of themselves,” the statement concluded.

Starting March 1, Steak ’n Shake will give hourly employees $0.21 in Bitcoin per hour worked, vesting after two years before it can be accessed, transferred or sold ( Getty Images )

The bonus will not be immediately accessible. Employees must remain with the company for at least two years before they can access, transfer, or sell the accumulated Bitcoin, a vesting period that mirrors stock-style incentives.

The new policy arrives less than a year after Steak ’n Shake started accepting Bitcoin through the Lightning Network in May, which quickly paid off by cutting transaction fees nearly in half within just two weeks.

The company hasn’t been shy about its crypto embrace, promoting the shift publicly, sponsoring the Bitcoin 2025 Conference, and adding $10 million in Bitcoin to its balance sheet, boosting its total holdings in a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.”

“We have created a self-sustaining system — growing same-store sales that grow the SBR. Improving food quality expands Steak n Shake's reach and leverages Bitcoin into a new and delicious dimension,” the company said Friday on X.

Steak ‘n Shake even launched a bitcoin-themed burger in October, with every “Bitcoin Meal” sending a small donation to support open-source Bitcoin development.

The company has also modernized its operations amid a shrinking U.S. footprint. The chain has dropped from more than 600 locations in 2018 to roughly 400 by late 2025. Known for its classic steakburgers and milkshakes, the brand has embraced a franchise-partner, quick-service model with self-kiosk stores while maintaining its signature retro theme.

In August, Steak ’n Shake reaffirmed its commitment to its roots, criticizing Cracker Barrel for facing backlash after unveiling, and then retracting, an updated logo that many MAGA supporters saw as erasing the chain’s heritage.

“At Steak n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers,” the company said on X.