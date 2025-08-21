Cracker Barrel loses $94 million in a day after disastrous rebrand sparks MAGA outrage

The new logo for the restaurant chain has been blasted by Trump’s MAGA base, claiming the design is “woke” and “boring.”The logo, which used to feature a man leaning on a barrel, now simply has the name “Cracker Barrel” on it with the classic gold background.
That anger led to a drop in the stock value for the company. It finished Thursday at $54.80 a share, down about 7.15 percent on the day. The stock was able to rebound from a midday low where it was down about 15 percent.
Cracker Barrel’s stock drop led to the company losing about $94 million in value in just a day.
This is a developing story...
