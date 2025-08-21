Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Cracker Barrel loses $94 million in a day after disastrous rebrand sparks MAGA outrage

The new logo for the restaurant chain has been blasted by Trump’s MAGA base, claiming the design is ‘woke’ and ‘boring’

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 21 August 2025 16:38 EDT
Comments
Trump hits out at 'woke' museums as he responds to 'erasing history' accusations

Cracker Barrel lost $94 million in a day after a disastrous rebrand sparked outrage among President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again.”

The new logo for the restaurant chain has been blasted by Trump’s MAGA base, claiming the design is “woke” and “boring.”The logo, which used to feature a man leaning on a barrel, now simply has the name “Cracker Barrel” on it with the classic gold background.

Cracker Barrel loses 94 million in a day after a disastrous rebrand sparks outrage among President Donald Trump’s 'Make America Great Again'
Cracker Barrel loses 94 million in a day after a disastrous rebrand sparks outrage among President Donald Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MAGA influencer Benny Johnson was one of the people upset over Cracker Barrel's redesigned logo
MAGA influencer Benny Johnson was one of the people upset over Cracker Barrel's redesigned logo (Benny Johnson/X)
Recommended

That anger led to a drop in the stock value for the company. It finished Thursday at $54.80 a share, down about 7.15 percent on the day. The stock was able to rebound from a midday low where it was down about 15 percent.

Cracker Barrel’s stock drop led to the company losing about $94 million in value in just a day.

This is a developing story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in