In-N-Out Burger employees have stopped using the number “67” to announce customer orders, after the viral “6-7” trend brought a swarm of teens into the restaurant.

The West Coast burger chain has removed the number “67” entirely from its ordering system. An employee at a Los Angeles In-N-Out restaurant confirmed the news to People, noting that the number was banned from the ticket system a month ago. In addition, the number “69” was removed from the ordering system.

The Independent has contacted a representative for In-N-Out for comment.

The fast-food chain removed the number “67” as kids and teens are taking part in the viral “6-7” slang trend. Most popular among Gen Alpha kids, the term comes from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7), which references a 6’7 basketball player. The phrase, spoken as “six seven,” is usually blurted out when “six” and “seven” are mentioned together.

In October, a viral video posted by Barstool Sports on TikTok showed a mob of teenagers waiting at the counter of an In-N-Out restaurant as customers’ order numbers were announced. The teens had their phones in hand, ready to film the In-N-Out employee when he excitedly announced the order number “67” as “six seven.” The young customers responded to the viral slang reference by jumping up and down and cheering.

In-N-Out removed the number “67” from its order ticket system last month ( Getty Images )

Earlier this month, In-N-Out customers also noticed that employees stopped using the number “67” to call out orders.

“While I was at work yesterday night, I noticed that every time I would get to number 66, and then get to the next customer, it would just go to number 68, and it would skip 67,” one person, who appeared to be an In-N-Out employee, wrote on Reddit.

In the comments, fellow Reddit users explained why the number “67” could have been removed from In-N-Out’s ordering system.

“Viral 6-7 all the kids are yelling these days. My In-N-Out also skips this after a while kids kept making a commotion when the number was called,” one wrote.

“Hopefully that dumb 6 7 s*** dies everywhere soon,” another quipped.

In the song, “Doot Doot (6 7),” where the meme originated from, Skrilla sings, “The way that switch, I know he dyin'. 6-7. I just bipped right on the highway.” The song went on to gain popularity through viral videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.

Since the phrase has largely been used by a younger crowd, teachers have said that it has become a classroom distraction. Some educators are imposing consequences, from point deductions to essays, for students who use the term.

“I’ve been teaching for 20 years and I’ve dealt with all sorts of slang — nothing has driven me crazier than this one,” Adria Laplander, a sixth-grade language arts teacher in Michigan, told Today.com in October.