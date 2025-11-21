Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Tennessee burger joint owner has issued an apology and admitted that his beef with In-N-Out went too far.

Andre Bryant, the founder of the Knoxville-based restaurant Burger Boys, issued an apology Thursday, acknowledging he had unfairly lumped all large chains together in an earlier message aimed at national brands moving into the city.

“Good morning Knoxville, yesterday I posted about big-box food chains coming into the city dropping millions and after a couple of years, they start to slowly disappear…95 percent of you understood what I was saying… however that 5 percent went absolutely crazy… and I stick by what I said,” Bryant wrote in a statement Thursday.

But, he added, the criticism of In-N-Out specifically prompted him to dig deeper.

“After all the recent backlash surrounding my comments about In-N-Out Burger, I decided to take a step back and take a real, honest look at their operations. What I found was truly eye-opening — and genuinely inspiring,” he said.

Burger Boys, founded in 2017, closed its Knoxville location in May, while In-N-Out plans to open 35 restaurants across Tennessee ( Getty Images )

Bryant explained that his research reminded him of his own experience working at Wendy’s in the 1980s, when founder Dave Thomas emphasized quality, integrity, and “doing things the right way.”

“That same philosophy — simple, fresh, consistent and proud — is exactly what I saw in the way In-N-Out runs their business,” he admitted. “I have to be honest: I was impressed. Truly impressed.”

In-N-Out Burger owner Lynsi Snyder made headlines in July when she announced her plans to move her family from California to Tennessee as the chain opens its new eastern U.S. headquarters near Nashville.

Citing California’s challenges for business and family life, Snyder said the company will still maintain most of its stores in California, while also opening 35 new locations across Tennessee.

Burger Boys was founded in 2017, but closed its lone Knoxville location closed in May. On September 21, Bryant announced that he was looking to license Burger Boys to operators to open 12 restaurants across Tennessee, and is currently scouting new locations in Knoxville.

In-N-Out has not responded publicly. The Independent has reached out to representatives for the California-based chain for comment.

Even after Bryant apologized to the beloved In-N-Out, Facebook users had some choice words of their own for him.

“I’d personally keep the heat off Facebook….. bad image,” one person said.

“Dragging down competitors ain't the way to do it. Especially when In-N-Out is as cheap as it gets with great quality fresh food,” another said.

A third person said, “You attacked your competitors with mistruths at best and lies at worse if you know better. [In-N-Out] has been in the Dallas area for a few years now and we personally experienced one of their stores still being insanely busy. Never frozen beef. Fries cut fresh daily. They don't own a freezer or microwave. We already love them, so you being PERSONALLY CONDESCENDING to those of us who do are just even more likely to never set foot in your door.”

Meanwhile, others offered Bryant their support.

“Sorry you had to deal with this. Unfortunately, some thrive on drama. So very excited for you,” one person said.

“Wishing you the best and look forward to visiting when you open,” another said.

A third advised, “Love your food. Will support you wherever you go. Just ignore the negativity!”