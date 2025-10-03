Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Snake owners baffled as missing pet found 50 miles away in fast food restaurant

In-N-Out
In-N-Out (Getty Images)
  • A python named Henny was discovered by employees at an In-N-Out burger joint in Monrovia, California.
  • The snake was recovered by Pasadena Humane, an animal care organisation, after being found on the premises.
  • Henny's owners, who live over 50 miles away in San Bernardino, recognised their pet from local news reports.
  • The python had been missing from her home since 11 August, more than a month before her discovery at the restaurant.
  • Pasadena Humane successfully reunited Henny with her family, noting she appeared well-cared for despite her unexplained journey.
