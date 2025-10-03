Snake owners baffled as missing pet found 50 miles away in fast food restaurant
- A python named Henny was discovered by employees at an In-N-Out burger joint in Monrovia, California.
- The snake was recovered by Pasadena Humane, an animal care organisation, after being found on the premises.
- Henny's owners, who live over 50 miles away in San Bernardino, recognised their pet from local news reports.
- The python had been missing from her home since 11 August, more than a month before her discovery at the restaurant.
- Pasadena Humane successfully reunited Henny with her family, noting she appeared well-cared for despite her unexplained journey.