A hungry snake in southern California found its way into an In-N-Out burger joint miles away from home, apparently on the hunt for a tasty bite.

Employees at the Monrovia outlet discovered the “surprising” python on the premises, according to the animal rescue center which recovered the large reptile.

News of the snake sighting Monday soon led to local headlines, which ultimately led to the animal being reunited with its relieved owners – who live over 50 miles away from where it was found.

open image in gallery The snake turned up in a burger joint in California ( Pasadena Humane/Facebook )

Spotting their pet on TV, the family contacted Pasadena Humane, which provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the greater Los Angeles area.

They said the snake, named Henny, disappeared from her home in San Bernardino on 11 August – more than a month before she turned up at the drive thru.

Pasadena Humane said in a Facebook post that staff had contacted them after finding the “beautiful” creature, which they said appeared to have been well-cared for.

After Henny was reunited with her family the organization said: "We are not sure how she made it from San Bernardino all the way to Monrovia, but they have been reunited,” they said.

open image in gallery Henny had traveled 50 miles before she was found ( Pasadena Humane )

"As curious as we are about her whereabouts over the last couple of months, only Henny knows that answer. And at this time, she says, ‘No comment’.”