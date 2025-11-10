Starbucks announces new seasonal merchandise following Bearista cup frenzy
The new holiday merchandise will be available December 2
Starbucks has shared that a new line of holiday merchandise is coming after having to apologize for its viral Bearista cups selling out so quickly.
Last week, customers were in a frenzy to get their hands on the 20-ounce bear-shaped glass, which came out the same day as the brand’s holiday menu. However, customers claimed that on the morning the $29.99 cups launched, they either sold out right away or were being bought by Starbucks staff before the stores’ doors opened.
This prompted Starbucks to issue a statement Friday to The Independent apologizing to customers who were “disappointed” about the cup selling out so quickly. The company also said “more exciting merchandise [is] coming this holiday season,” but didn’t say what that was.
Now, Starbucks has revealed what it has planned. The coffee giant told The Independent Monday that it has collaborated with Roller Rabbit — a loungewear company that sells women’s, men’s, and kids’ pajamas — to create a holiday collection.
However, a press release about the special merchandise, which comes out December 2, and what it is will be released on a later date.
It’s difficult to say whether the new merchandise will be as popular as the Bearista cups. When the bear-shaped glass came out November 6, many customers expressed their disappointment about the lack of cups in stores on X.
“Just feeling so disappointed with @Starbucks and their employees — they only left one Bearista bear cup out for sale and took the rest of them to the back,” one wrote.
“Hey @starbucks, glad I woke up at 4 am to go to your store for the new bear cup to be told the only one they had an employee purchased. Sick system,” another tweeted.
The cups are such a viral sensation that they’ve already made their way to eBay, where they’re being resold for anywhere between $150 and $500.
While Starbucks did apologize to customers, the company didn’t specify how many cups were sold in each store.
“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” a spokesperson for Starbucks said in a statement to The Independent, shared Friday. “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”
Although the Bearista cup is out of stock, there are other holiday-themed goods to get at Starbucks. Last week, the company collaborated with Hello Kitty to launch a collection of tumblers, mugs, cold cups, and water bottles, which retail for up to $32.95 each.
Starbucks also officially brought back its highly anticipated red holiday cups. There are six cups this year, including two iced versions, all of which feature Starbucks’ classic dark green and red colors.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments