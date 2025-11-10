Starbucks announces new seasonal merchandise following Bearista cup frenzy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks has shared that a new line of holiday merchandise is coming after having to apologize for its viral Bearista cups selling out so quickly.

Last week, customers were in a frenzy to get their hands on the 20-ounce bear-shaped glass, which came out the same day as the brand’s holiday menu. However, customers claimed that on the morning the $29.99 cups launched, they either sold out right away or were being bought by Starbucks staff before the stores’ doors opened.

This prompted Starbucks to issue a statement Friday to The Independent apologizing to customers who were “disappointed” about the cup selling out so quickly. The company also said “more exciting merchandise [is] coming this holiday season,” but didn’t say what that was.

Now, Starbucks has revealed what it has planned. The coffee giant told The Independent Monday that it has collaborated with Roller Rabbit — a loungewear company that sells women’s, men’s, and kids’ pajamas — to create a holiday collection.

However, a press release about the special merchandise, which comes out December 2, and what it is will be released on a later date.

open image in gallery Starbucks is collaborating with Roller Rabbit for new holiday merch ( Getty Images )

It’s difficult to say whether the new merchandise will be as popular as the Bearista cups. When the bear-shaped glass came out November 6, many customers expressed their disappointment about the lack of cups in stores on X.

“Just feeling so disappointed with @Starbucks and their employees — they only left one Bearista bear cup out for sale and took the rest of them to the back,” one wrote.

“Hey @starbucks, glad I woke up at 4 am to go to your store for the new bear cup to be told the only one they had an employee purchased. Sick system,” another tweeted.

The cups are such a viral sensation that they’ve already made their way to eBay, where they’re being resold for anywhere between $150 and $500.

open image in gallery Starbucks apologized for how quickly its Bearista cups sold out in stores last week ( Starbucks )

While Starbucks did apologize to customers, the company didn’t specify how many cups were sold in each store.

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” a spokesperson for Starbucks said in a statement to The Independent, shared Friday. “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”

Although the Bearista cup is out of stock, there are other holiday-themed goods to get at Starbucks. Last week, the company collaborated with Hello Kitty to launch a collection of tumblers, mugs, cold cups, and water bottles, which retail for up to $32.95 each.

Starbucks also officially brought back its highly anticipated red holiday cups. There are six cups this year, including two iced versions, all of which feature Starbucks’ classic dark green and red colors.