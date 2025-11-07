Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks is issuing an apology after customers were sent into a frenzy over its new bear-shaped holiday cups.

The coffee giant launched the 20-ounce glass, also known as the “Bearista,” in stores Thursday, the same day its holiday menu returned. However, customers on social media claimed that when they got to stores bright and early hoping to snag one of the coveted cups, they were either sold out or being bought by Starbucks staff before shops even opened.

Some customers also claimed that their local Starbucks stores had only one or two of the bear-shaped cups, which cost $29.95 each, to sell.

Now, Starbucks is reacting to the cup going viral and apologizing to customers who couldn’t get it. However, the company didn’t specify how many were sold in each store.

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” a spokesperson for Starbucks said in a statement to The Independent. “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”

Starbucks is selling its Bearista cup for the holidays for $29.95 ( Starbucks )

The company also told customers that “more exciting merchandise [is] coming this holiday season.” However, Starbucks didn’t say exactly what new items will be available.

On Thursday, many customers on X expressed their disappointment about the lack of Bearista cups in stores.

“Just feeling so disappointed with @Starbucks and their employees — they only left one Bearista bear cup out for sale and took the rest of them to the back,” one wrote.

“Hey @starbucks, glad I woke up at 4 am to go to your store for the new bear cup to be told the only one they had an employee purchased. Sick system,” another tweeted.

A third added: “Imagine waiting an hour and a half in line before a Starbucks opens to purchase one of the new glass bearista cups, only to find out they are sold [out] before they unlock the door.”

The cups are such a viral sensation that they’ve already made their way to eBay, where they’re being resold for anywhere between $150 and $500.

However, the Bearista cup wasn’t the only holiday drinkware that Starbucks released in stores this week. The company collaborated with Hello Kitty to launch a collection of tumblers, mugs, cold cups, and water bottles. Prices for cups vary, with the stainless steel cold cup and ceramic mug retailing for $32.95 each, and the water bottle retailing for $29.95.

Starbucks also brought back its highly anticipated red holiday cups this week. There are six holiday cups this year, including two iced versions, all of which feature Starbucks’ classic dark green and red colors.

The cups are inspired by plaid pajamas worn during the holidays, as well as Starbucks baristas’ aprons, the company said.

However, the annual Red Cup Day, where Starbucks customers can receive a free reusable red cup, isn’t until November 13.