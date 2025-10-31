Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The immensely sweet, and increasingly complex, Starbucks holiday drinks will be back on store menus in November – and the company sells tens of millions worldwide each year.

The 2025 lineup includes the beloved Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai.

Starbucks fans can buy these drinks starting on November 6, while the Chestnut Praline Latte and fan-favorite, Eggnog Latte, will return closer to the holidays.

While everyone loves a sweet treat, The Independent has analyzed which drinks have a hint of sweetness, and which pack a heavy sugary punch - and the results may surprise consumers.

“Most specialty Starbucks beverages, though delicious, are high in added sugars without much nutritional benefit except some protein, calcium and vitamin D in the milk-based options,” registered dietitian Lauren Harris-Pincus explained to The Wellnest.

open image in gallery Happy holidays! Starbucks’ favorites Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai, are back on the menu in November ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nutritionists recommend adults limit their added sugar intake to 50 grams each day, and children should have no more than 25 grams. Eating too much sugar has been tied to heart disease, diabetes and harmful inflammation. However, many of the Starbucks specialty drinks start at 25 grams, basically half the total for a given day.

Experts also say the key to a healthier drink starts with the milk.

Almond and oat milk are lower in calories and fat than the 2 percent milk that is standard in Starbucks' holiday drinks.

“Holiday drinks made with whole milk or cream can be high in saturated fats, contributing to elevated cholesterol over time,” nutritionist and health coach Bharathi Ramesh told The Manuel. “A grande-sized drink with whole milk can have 10 to 15 grams of fat.”

Experts also say that there are a few tricks to avoid some of the worrisome health impacts from specialty drinks, if the craving hits. That includes getting the smallest size possible, skipping the whipped cream (which can add 70 calories) and limiting the amount of syrup pumps (each one adds about 5 grams of sugar), according to The Manuel.

Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte

The healthiest of this year’s drinks is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. The blonde espresso latte has 150 calories and 25 grams of sugar in a grande-sized cup.

The latte is made with almond milk, which is lower in calories but not as protein-rich as soy or cow’s milk.

“I wouldn’t call this a healthy drink since it doesn’t provide any real nutritional benefits, especially with 25 grams of sugar,” registered dietitian Keri Gans told Prevention.

“But compared to other Starbucks holiday drinks, it definitely is one of the better choices, with fewer calories and sugar.”

It’s also the drink with the least sodium and carbohydrates, with just 115 milligrams and 29 grams, respectively, according to The Impulsive Buy.

Chestnut Praline Latte

A Chestnut Praline Latte – which comes with a chestnut praline topping – has 320 calories and 34 grams of sugar, according to personalized nutrition company Noom.

That’s the same amount as a 12-ounce can of regular soda.

open image in gallery The iced holiday drinks this year include the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte (left) and the Iced Gingerbread Oat milk Chai (right) ( Starbucks )

It’s also one of three holiday drinks with whipped cream - although customers can opt out of the extra sweetness and cut 120 calories.

“First, start by ordering a short size instead of a grande,” dietitian Karine Patel told Healthline. “Then remove the whipped cream, and ask them to put only one pump of chestnut praline syrup. This will help you save over 50 percent of the sugar and fat.”

With all the toppings, this drink has slightly more sodium and carbs - around 150 milligrams of sodium and 39 grams of carbs with whipped cream - but still under 200 milligrams of sodium.

Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai

For tea lovers, the Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai is the best pick — and the only pick.

A grande-sized cup has about 360 calories, and 45 grams of sugar. A cup of low-fat yogurt has the same amount of sugar, but more nutritional value.

It also offers "some of the same benefits from oat milk as you'd get from oats," registered dietitian Jamie Nadeau told USA TODAY.

"Some oat milks have a couple of grams of fiber per glass, which is important for gut health, digestion and can even benefit cholesterol levels," he said.

This drink has more sodium than the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, but less than the other options. There are 126 milligrams of sodium and 69 grams of carbohydrates, according to TastingTable.

Caramel Brulée Latte

The whipped cream and caramelized brulée bit-topped Caramel Brulée Latte is the first of the holiday drinks above 400 calories.

A grande has four pumps of warm and buttery caramel.

The latte has 430 calories and 49 grams of sugar. That hits the daily limit for sugar set by federal health officials for adults.

This is the first drink with 200 milligrams of sodium, although the carbs are about the same as the Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai, software company Nutrionix shows.

“If you are sensitive to salt or need to limit your sodium intake due to blood pressure or cardiovascular health, this is a beverage to be cautious of,” registered dietitian Mary Stewart told The Wellnest.

open image in gallery This year’s selection includes long-time favorites, such as the peppermint mocha (left) and Caramel Brulée Latte (center). The Iced Sugar Cookie Latte is on the far right ( Starbucks )

Peppermint Mocha

The Peppermint Mocha has been sold at Starbucks for 23 years. The most popular holiday beverage in company history, it is sold internationally.

A grande option has 440 calories, and 54 grams of sugar (assuming you get it with whipped cream, mocha sauce and its signature chocolate curls — which used to be red sprinkles.)

The mocha is lower on carbs and the sodium too. Each grande-sized cup has 140 milligrams of sodium and 63 grams of carbs.

“The good news is, there are many ways to make modifications to this beverage to fit your dietary needs and health goals,” Stewart added.

Eggnog Latte

While the peppermint mocha is Starbucks’s most popular holiday drink, the Eggnog Latte was the company’s first handcrafted holiday beverage.

Created in 1986, the festive beverage is also the most caloric and has the most sodium, at 235 milligrams per grande cup. That’s about the same as a slice of turkey.

With 470 calories, 53 grams of carbs and 52 grams of sugar, it’s pretty sweet. But, why else drink egg nog?