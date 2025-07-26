Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional health update about her dog, Teddy, who now walks with a mobility aid following a sudden diagnosis.

The 35-year-old Sort Your Life Out presenter and Stacey & Joe star shared on Friday (25 July) that she had bought her cocker spaniel a pair of wheels to assist his back two legs after seeking vet’s advice.

Solomon shared a video of the pooch learning to walk around her garden, admitting he was “very nervous” to begin with but was “finally learning to love his new wheels”.

She wrote alongside the clip: “Our Darling Teddy. Has his wheels. We have spent the last few days trying to teach Teddy a new way of getting around.”

“He was very nervous at first but seeing him today walking around with Peanut again was so special.”

She asked followers to “be kind” if they were doing anything wrong, adding: “This is a totally new journey for us & we are doing our best to give Teddy the best life he can possibly have, so just let us know if you have any tips.”

“Teddy you’ve been such an amazing boy. We know your whole world has turned upside down but you’ve been so calm and patient and we hope we are giving you the second chance that you deserve,” she said.

After fans had pointed out that one of the wheels had been attached incorrectly and that there were foot accessories available for dogs with wheelchairs, she said in a follow-up post: “Thank you for your messages…we are ordering him some booties & I’ve switched the wheel around. Love you guys.”

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon and her dog Teddy ( Instagram via @staceysolomon )

Solomon revealed in April that she was told she could lose Teddy after he became “suddenly unwell” with a predisposed condition from before they adopted him, which meant he was unable to feel his back legs.

“He has been operated on by incredible vets and the next three to four days are crucial for him to get through, even then, he might not ever fully recover,” she said at the time. “We are praying and hoping so hard that he pulls through & that we can care for him in the best way we possibly can to give him the best life he can have.”

Following Teddy’s “major surgery”, Solomon explained that she had cancelled plans and been working from home to aid his recovery, including doing physio with him, giving him medication and expressing his bladder.

But she later told followers that his health had improved, writing: “We went for a check up at the vest this morning. He's doing well. Still no feeling in his toes but he is happy and healthy otherwise which is all we can hope for.

She added: “Not going to lie when the vet said I was doing a great job I may have cried. It's been a crazy two weeks and a half.”

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon’s dog Teddy now walks with a mobility aid following a sudden illness ( Instagram via @staceysolomon )

Solomon and her family adopted Teddy in 2022 following the death of their previous dog Theodore. Solomon explained at the time: “We called him Teddy because Teddy can be short for Theodore so we thought it was a special tribute to Theo.”

The former X Factor contestant lives with her husband, former EastEnders actor Joe Swash and their children Rex, Rose and Belle, as well as Leighton (Solomon’s son with ex-fiance Aaron Barnham) and Zach (Solomon’s first son with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox).