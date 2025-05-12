Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stacey Solomon has shared her brutally honest response after she lost out on two prizes at Sunday Night’s Bafta TV Awards.

The presenter’s show Sort Your Life Out was nominated in the Entertainment Performance and Factual Entertainment categories, but was beaten by Joe Lycett’s Late Night Lycett and Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder's programme Grand Tour, respectively.

In a video shared to Instagram on Monday morning (12 May), Solomon said that she was “gutted” by the news, admitting that she wasn’t taking it gracefully.

“We didn't win a Bafta. And I know I'm supposed to take it gracefully like a champ but I'll be honest, I'm devastated,” she said, while recording herself watering a vegetable patch in her garden.

“I'm not handling it very well. I'm not taking it very gracefully – I'm devastated! I'm devastated for our whole team, like I'm so gutted for our team,” she added.

She praised her team for working “so hard to make it happen and they so deserve the Bafta”.

“People think making TV is really easy and it's not, so everyone deserves recognition,” she continued.

Solomon went on to reveal what goes into making the show, which follows the presenter as she and her trusty team help families transform their cluttered homes through a range of upcycling and organisation techniques.

The show sees the team remove all of the items inside their participants’ homes and put them into a warehouse, from where they will be upcycled or recycled to free up space.

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon told fans that she was ‘gutted’ after she lost out on two prizes at the TV baftas ( Instagram via @staceysolomon )

She explained: “We'll pack up a house and within seven days that house is packed up, into vans, over to a warehouse, laid out on the floor, we go through it meticulously, we make sure it doesn't just get chucked away. We donate, we recycle, we resell things.”

“We put it all back to try and put it in systems to help families move forward. The families go through so much – they deserve the award.”

In the video’s caption, she simply wrote, “What the hell @bafta”.

Sort Your Life Out wasn’t the only show to be snubbed during Sunday night’s ceremony.

The Tudor drama starring Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, was a firm favourite to win in the Best Drama category, but ultimately lost out to Northern Ireland-set police drama Blue Lights.

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon on her show ‘Sort Your Life Out’ ( BBC )

Many viewers were also surprised that BBC One’s smash hit psychological reality game show The Traitors did not take home a single award, with host Claudia Winkleman losing out in the Entertainment Performance contest to Joe Lycett, and other losses for the show in the Reality, Memorable Moment and Entertainment Craft Team categories.

Another surprise winner was Marisa Abela, whose intense turn as banker Yasmin Kara-Hanani in the third series of the high-octane BBC drama Industry earned her the Leading Actress award.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Lennie James – competing against Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), David Tennant (Rivals), Martin Freeman (The Responder), Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) and Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) – won the prize for Leading Actor for his performance as Barrington in the BBC adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo’s novel Mr Loverman.

The full list of winners at this year’s TV Baftas can be found here.