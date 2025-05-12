Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bafta TV Awards winners: The full list of victorious stars and shows

Lennie James, Marisa Abela, Ruth Jones and Danny Dyer won the top prizes of the night

Maira Butt,Ellie Harrison
Monday 12 May 2025 04:10 EDT
Comments
Marisa Abela wins leading actress at Bafta TV awards

The winners of the 2025 Bafta TV Awards have been announced in a star-studded ceremony in London.

Stars of the small screen – including host Alan Cumming– gathered at the South Bank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall to discover this year’s victors, with an edited version of the event being broadcast on BBC One.

Among the most nominated shows of the night was Baby Reindeer, created by and starring Richard Gadd, which dominated the list with eight nominations. It was closely followed by Rivals (starring David Tennant and adapted from a Jilly Cooper novel by the same name), Apple TV’s Slow Horses (starring Gary Oldman) and Mr Bates vs the Post Office, with six nominations each.

But who came out victorious? Find the full list of winners below.

Leading Actor

David Tennant – Rivals

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Lennie James – Mr Loverman - WINNER

Martin Freeman – The Responder

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Toby Jones – Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Leading Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin – Until I Kill You

Billie Piper – Scoop

Lola Petticrew – Say Nothing

Marisa Abela – Industry - WINNER

Monica Dolan – Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Sharon D Clarke – Mr Loverman

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer

Lost Boys and Fairies

Mr Bates vs The Post Office – WINNER

One Day

'Mr Bates' stars Toby Jones and Monica Dolan
'Mr Bates' stars Toby Jones and Monica Dolan (Getty Images)

Drama Series

Blue Lights - WINNER

Sherwood

Supacell

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Female Performance in a Comedy

Anjana Vasan –We Are Lady Parts

Kate O’Flynn – Everyone Else Burns

Lolly Adefope – The Franchise

Nicola Coughlan – Big Mood

Ruth Jones – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale – WINNER

Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal

Male Performance in a Comedy

Bilal Hasna – Extraordinary

Danny Dyer – Mr Bigstuff – WINNER

Dylan Thomas-Smith – G’Wed

Nabhaan Rizwan – Kaos

Oliver Savell – Changing Ends

Phil Dunning – Smoggie Queens

Danny Dyer with his prize
Danny Dyer with his prize (Getty Images)

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal – WINNER

Brassic

G’wed

Ludwig

Supporting Actor

Ariyon Bakare – Mr Loverman - WINNER

Christopher Chung - Slow Horses

Damian Lewis – Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses

McKinley Belcher III – Eric

Sonny Walker – The Gathering

Supporting Actress

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Katherine Parkinson – Rivals

Maxine Peake – Say Nothing

Monica Dolan – Sherwood

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Sue Johnston – Truelove

(Getty)

Children’s: Non-Scripted

Boosnoo!

FYI Investigates: Disability and Me – WINNER

Operation Ouch!

Reu & Harper’s Wonder World

Children’s: Scripted

CBeebies’ As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe – WINNER

Horrible Histories

Ready Eddie Go!

Tweedy & Fluff

Current Affairs

Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville

Maternity: Broken Trust

State of Rage – WINNER

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side

Daytime

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure WINNER

Loose Women

Morning Live

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Entertainment

The 1% Club

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie to You? WINNER

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett – Late Night Lycett - WINNER

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett – Rob & Romesh Vs

Stacey Solomon – Sort Your Life Out

Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s

Race Across the World

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour WINNER

Sort Your Life Out

Factual Series

American Nightmare

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour

The Push: Murder on the Cliff

To Catch a Copper WINNER

International

After the Party

Colin From Accounts

Say Nothing

Shōgun WINNER

True Detective: Night Country

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack

Live Event Coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen

Glastonbury 2024 WINNER

Last Night of the Proms

News Coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special – WINNER

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya – The Fall of Assad

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign

Reality

Dragons’ Den

The Jury: Murder Trial – WINNER

Love Is Blind UK

The Traitors

Short Form

Brown Brit

Peaked

Quiet Life – WINNER

Spud

Single Documentary

Hell Jumper

Tell Them You Love Me

Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods – WINNER

Undercover: Exposing the Far Right

Soap

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders – WINNER

Specialist Factual

Atomic People – WINNER

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Children of the Cult

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain

Sports Coverage

Euro 2024 Production Team

Paris 2024 Olympics Production Team – WINNER

Wimbledon 2024 Production Team

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public)

Bridgerton – the carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale –Smithy’s wedding: Mick stands up

Mr Bates vs the Post Office – Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline

Rivals – Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis

Strictly Come Dancing – Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” WINNER

The Traitors – “Paul isn’t my son… but Ross is!”

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ was snubbed at this year’s awards but Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell’s pairing received a nomination
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ was snubbed at this year’s awards but Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell’s pairing received a nomination (BBC)

CRAFT AWARDS

Writer: Comedy

Brett Goldstein – Shrinking

Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts

Phil Dunning – Smoggie Queens

Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton – Inside No 9 – WINNER

Writer: Drama

Gwyneth Hughes – Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Mickey Down, Konrad Kay – Industry

Nicole Taylor – One Day

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Children’s Craft Team

Hey Duggee

Horrible Histories

BooSnoo!

The Velveteen Rabbit - WINNER

Costume Design

Annie Symons and Jason Airey – Mary & George

Ian Fulcher – Black Doves

Jan Kocman – The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Suzanne Cave – Eric – WINNER

Director: Factual

Charlie Hamilton James – Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story – WINNER

Colette Camden – Lucan

Natasha Cox – Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville

Tom Green and Tommy Forbes – Me and the Voice in My Head

Director: Fiction sponsored by 3 Mills Studios

Molly Manners – One Day

Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts

Peter Kosminsky – Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Director: Multi-Camera

Chris Cook – BBC General Election 2024

Directing Team – D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen

Janet Fraser Crook – Glastonbury 2024 – WINNER

Nikki Parsons – Strictly Come Dancing

Editing: Factual

Kate Spankie – Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods

Otto Burnham – Apollo 13: Survival

Sarah Keeling – Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville – WINNER

Sean Mackenzie and Chris Nicholls – Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain

Editing: Fiction

Luke Dunkley – The Day of the Jackal

Mike Jones – Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Peter Oliver and Benjamin Gerstein – Baby Reindeer

Robert Frost – Slow Horses episode one – WINNER

Emerging Talent: Factual

Anna Johnston (director) – Parole

Jaber Badwan (director of photography) – Kill Zone: Inside Gaza – WINNER

Lucy Wells (shooting director) – 24 Hours in Police Custody: Murder on Prescription

Emerging Talent: Fiction sponsored by Sara Putt Associates

Kyla Harris and Lee Getty (writers) – We Might Regret This

Lucia Keskin (writer) – Things You Should Have Done – WINNER

Mitch Kalisa (director) – Letting Go: On the Edge

Phil Dunning (writer) – Smoggie Queens

Entertainment Craft Team sponsored by Hotcam

Taskmaster – WINNER

The Traitors

Strictly Come Dancing

Miracles

‘Taskmaster’ host Greg Davies
‘Taskmaster’ host Greg Davies (Channel 4)

Make Up & Hair Design

Erika Ökvist – Bridgerton

Jill Sweeney, Abi Brotherton, Natalie Allan, Tiffany Pierre, Franziska Roesslhuber, Martine Watkins – Rivals – WINNER

Nic Collins – Joan

Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon, Debbi Salmon – Mary & George

Original Music: Factual

Jessica Jones – American Nightmare

Nitin Sawhney – Tiger

Noor Khaleghi – Rage Against the Regime: Iran – WINNER

Tandis Jenhudson – Israel & Gaza: Into the Abyss: Exposure

Original Music: Fiction

Carly Paradis – Until I Kill You

Daniel Pemberton and Toy Drum – Slow Horses

Natalie Holt and Jack Halama – Rivals

Tim Phillips and PJ Harvey – Bad Sisters – WINNER

Photography: Factual

Camera Team – Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville

Charlie Hamilton James, Johnny Rolt Bertie Gregory – Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Marcel Mettelsiefen, State of Rage – WINNER

Miles Blayden-Ryall, Vianet Djenguet, Sam Dawe – Silverback

Photography and Lighting: Fiction

Benedict Spence – Eric

Christopher Ross – Shōgun – WINNER

Nick Morris, Sweetpea

Stephen Murphy, Say Nothing episode eight

Shōgun
Shōgun (Copyright 2024, FX. All Rights Reserved.)

Production Design sponsored by BENlabs

Ashleigh Jeffers – Breathtaking

Chris Seagers – Masters of the Air

Dominic Hyman – Rivals – WINNER

Richard Bullock – The Day of the Jackal

Scripted Casting

Isabella Odoffin – Supacell – WINNER

Jill Trevellick – Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Lauren Evans – Lost Boys and Fairies

Kelly Valentine Hendry – Rivals

Sound: Factual

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough – WINNER

Backstage with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Apollo 13: Survival

Earthsounds

Sound: Fiction

House of the Dragon

Slow Horses – WINNER

True Detective: Night Country

Baby Reindeer

Special, Visual and Graphic Effects

House of the Dragon

Silo

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – WINNER

Masters of the Air

Titles and Graphic Identity

Paris 2024 Olympics

A Gentleman in Moscow

Ludwig

Sweetpea – WINNER

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in