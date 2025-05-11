Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Controversial Netflix hit Baby Reindeer dominates Bafta TV Award nominations – full list

‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’, ‘Rivals’, and ‘Slow Horses’ have also been recognised

Maira Butt
Sunday 11 May 2025 05:34 EDT
Comments
Baby Reindeer trailer

Controversial Netflix hit Baby Reindeer and ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office, which brought about change in governmental legislation, have received multiple nominations at the Bafta TV Awards.

The nominees for the best television shows of the last year were revealed March, and the winners will be announced tonight (11 May).

Baby Reindeer, created by and starring Richard Gadd, dominated the list with eight nominations. Inspired by a true story, it follows the life of a comic who is relentlessly stalked and harassed. The show broke Netflix records, and also found itself at the centre of a lawsuit and ethical debate after internet sleuths said they had found the “real” Martha Scott (played by Jessica Gunning), Fiona Harvey.

It was closely followed by Rivals (starring David Tennant and adapted from a Jilly Cooper novel by the same name), Apple TV’s Slow Horses (starring Gary Oldman) and the groundbreaking Mr Bates vs the Post Office, with six nominations each.

Mr Batessparked a public inquiry into the fates of subpostmasters who were wrongfully accused of theft and gross misconduct after a series of computer errors. The show sparked a national conversation and inspired Adolescence writer Jack Thorne.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing was snubbed in the Entertainment category, which it won last year, after a behind-the-scenes bullying scandal spearheaded by Amanda Abbington.

Richard Gadd’s Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer’ became a viral sensation last April
Richard Gadd’s Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer’ became a viral sensation last April (Netflix)

Find the full list of nominations here:

Leading Actor

David Tennant – Rivals

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Lennie James – Mr Loverman

Martin Freeman – The Responder

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Toby Jones – Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Leading Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin – Until I Kill You

Billie Piper – Scoop

Lola Petticrew – Say Nothing

Marisa Abela – Industry

Monica Dolan – Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Sharon D Clarke – Mr Loverman

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer

Lost Boys and Fairies

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

One Day

‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ dominated the national conversation, but ITV struggled to sell it internationally
‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ dominated the national conversation, but ITV struggled to sell it internationally (ITV Studios)

Drama Series

Blue Lights

Sherwood

Supacell

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Female Performance in a Comedy

Anjana Vasan –We Are Lady Parts

Kate O’Flynn – Everyone Else Burns

Lolly Adefope – The Franchise

Nicola Coughlan – Big Mood

Ruth Jones – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal

Male Performance in a Comedy

Bilal Hasna – Extraordinary

Danny Dyer – Mr Bigstuff

Dylan Thomas-Smith – G’Wed

Nabhaan Rizwan – Kaos

Oliver Savell – Changing Ends

Phil Dunning – Smoggie Queens

David Tennant as Tony Baddingham in the drama ‘Rivals’
David Tennant as Tony Baddingham in the drama ‘Rivals’ (PA)

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

Brassic

G’wed

Ludwig

Supporting Actor

Ariyon Bakare – Mr Loverman

Christopher Chung - Slow Horses

Damian Lewis – Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses

McKinley Belcher III – Eric

Sonny Walker – The Gathering

Supporting Actress

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Katherine Parkinson – Rivals

Maxine Peake – Say Nothing

Monica Dolan – Sherwood

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Sue Johnston – Truelove

‘Slow Horses’ has been nominated for six Bafta TV Awards
‘Slow Horses’ has been nominated for six Bafta TV Awards (Apple TV)

Children’s: Non-Scripted

Boosnoo!

FYI Investigates: Disability and Me

Operation Ouch!

Reu & Harper’s Wonder World

Children’s: Scripted

CBeebies’ As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe

Horrible Histories

Ready Eddie Go!

Tweedy & Fluff

Current Affairs

Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville

Maternity: Broken Trust

State of Rage

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side

Daytime

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure

Loose Women

Morning Live

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Entertainment

The 1% Club

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie to You?

Claudia Winkleman is Bafta-nominated for ‘The Traitors’
Claudia Winkleman is Bafta-nominated for ‘The Traitors’ (PA)

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett – Late Night Lycett

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett – Rob & Romesh Vs

Stacey Solomon – Sort Your Life Out

Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s

Race Across the World

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour

Sort Your Life Out

Factual Series

American Nightmare

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour

The Push: Murder on the Cliff

To Catch a Copper

‘Love is Blind UK’ was also nominated at the Bafta TV Awards
‘Love is Blind UK’ was also nominated at the Bafta TV Awards (Netflix)

International

After the Party

Colin From Accounts

Say Nothing

Shōgun

True Detective: Night Country

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack

Live Event Coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen

Glastonbury 2024

Last Night of the Proms

News Coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya – The Fall of Assad

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign

Reality

Dragons’ Den

The Jury: Murder Trial

Love Is Blind UK

The Traitors

‘Shogun’ won a Golden Globe for its depiction of 16th-century Japan, can it win at the Baftas?
‘Shogun’ won a Golden Globe for its depiction of 16th-century Japan, can it win at the Baftas? (FX)

Short Form

Brown Brit

Peaked

Quiet Life

Spud

Single Documentary

Hell Jumper

Tell Them You Love Me

Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods

Undercover: Exposing the Far Right

Soap

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Specialist Factual

Atomic People

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Children of the Cult

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain

‘EastEnders’ is up for Best Soap; the last time it won was six years ago
‘EastEnders’ is up for Best Soap; the last time it won was six years ago (BBC/Firebird/Natalie Seery)

Sports Coverage

Euro 2024 Production Team

Paris 2024 Olympics Production Team

Wimbledon 2024 Production Team

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public)

Bridgerton – the carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale –Smithy’s wedding: Mick stands up

Mr Bates vs the Post Office – Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline

Rivals – Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis

Strictly Come Dancing – Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

The Traitors – “Paul isn’t my son… but Ross is!”

CRAFT AWARDS

Writer: Comedy

Brett Goldstein – Shrinking

Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts

Phil Dunning – Smoggie Queens

Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton – Inside No 9

Newcomer ‘Supacell’ bagged a Best Drama nomination
Newcomer ‘Supacell’ bagged a Best Drama nomination (Netflix)

Writer: Drama

Gwyneth Hughes – Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Mickey Down, Konrad Kay – Industry

Nicole Taylor – One Day

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Children’s Craft Team

Hey Duggee

Horrible Histories

BooSnoo!

The Velveteen Rabbit

Costume Design

Annie Symons and Jason Airey – Mary & George

Ian Fulcher – Black Doves

Jan Kocman – The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Suzanne Cave – Eric

Director: Factual

Charlie Hamilton James – Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Colette Camden – Lucan

Natasha Cox – Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville

Tom Green and Tommy Forbes – Me and the Voice in My Head

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winners Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winners Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell (BBC)

Director: Fiction sponsored by 3 Mills Studios

Molly Manners – One Day

Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts

Peter Kosminsky – Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer

Director: Multi-Camera

Chris Cook – BBC General Election 2024

Directing Team – D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen

Janet Fraser Crook – Glastonbury 2024

Nikki Parsons – Strictly Come Dancing

Editing: Factual

Kate Spankie – Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods

Otto Burnham – Apollo 13: Survival

Sarah Keeling – Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville

Sean Mackenzie and Chris Nicholls – Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain

Editing: Fiction

Luke Dunkley – The Day of the Jackal

Mike Jones – Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Peter Oliver and Benjamin Gerstein – Baby Reindeer

Robert Frost – Slow Horses episode one

‘Race Across the World’ has proved popular for the BBC
‘Race Across the World’ has proved popular for the BBC (BBC/Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds)

Emerging Talent: Factual

Anna Johnston (director) – Parole

Jaber Badwan (director of photography) – Kill Zone: Inside Gaza

Lucy Wells (shooting director) – 24 Hours in Police Custody: Murder on Prescription

Emerging Talent: Fiction sponsored by Sara Putt Associates

Kyla Harris and Lee Getty (writers) – We Might Regret This

Lucia Keskin (writer) – Things You Should Have Done

Mitch Kalisa (director) – Letting Go: On the Edge

Phil Dunning (writer) – Smoggie Queens

Entertainment Craft Team sponsored by Hotcam

Taskmaster

The Traitors

Strictly Come Dancing

Miracles

Make Up & Hair Design

Erika Ökvist – Bridgerton

Jill Sweeney, Abi Brotherton, Natalie Allan, Tiffany Pierre, Franziska Roesslhuber, Martine Watkins – Rivals

Nic Collins – Joan

Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon, Debbi Salmon – Mary & George

‘Bridgerton’ earned a nomination for costume design
‘Bridgerton’ earned a nomination for costume design (PA Media)

Original Music: Factual

Jessica Jones – American Nightmare

Nitin Sawhney – Tiger

Noor Khaleghi – Rage Against the Regime: Iran

Tandis Jenhudson – Israel & Gaza: Into the Abyss: Exposure

Original Music: Fiction

Carly Paradis – Until I Kill You

Daniel Pemberton and Toy Drum – Slow Horses

Natalie Holt and Jack Halama – Rivals

Tim Phillips and PJ Harvey – Bad Sisters

Photography: Factual

Camera Team – Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville

Charlie Hamilton James, Johnny Rolt Bertie Gregory – Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Marcel Mettelsiefen, State of Rage

Miles Blayden-Ryall, Vianet Djenguet, Sam Dawe – Silverback

Photography and Lighting: Fiction

Benedict Spence – Eric

Christopher Ross – Shōgun

Nick Morris, Sweetpea

Stephen Murphy, Say Nothing episode eight

Production Design sponsored by BENlabs

Ashleigh Jeffers – Breathtaking

Chris Seagers – Masters of the Air

Dominic Hyman – Rivals

Richard Bullock – The Day of the Jackal

Scripted Casting

Isabella Odoffin – Supacell

Jill Trevellick – Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Lauren Evans – Lost Boys and Fairies

Kelly Valentine Hendry – Rivals

‘Baby Reindeer’ picked up eight nominations
‘Baby Reindeer’ picked up eight nominations (Netflix)

Sound: Factual

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

Backstage with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Apollo 13: Survival

Earthsounds

Sound: Fiction

House of the Dragon

Slow Horses

True Detective: Night Country

Baby Reindeer

Special, Visual and Graphic Effects

House of the Dragon

Silo

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Masters of the Air

Titles and Graphic Identity

Paris 2024 Olympics

A Gentleman in Moscow

Ludwig

Sweetpea

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in