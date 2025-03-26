Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stacey Solomon has said that her children must forge their own career paths instead of inheriting her millions.

The TV presenter, 35, who rose to fame after appearing on the 2009 edition of The X Factor, shares three children with her husband Joe Swash, Rex, five, Rose, three and Belle, two, as well as Leighton, 12, with her ex-fiance Aaron Barnham, and Zachary, 17, with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox.

Solomon’s family life will be depicted in a forthcoming reality series, Stacey & Joe, set at their £1.2 million Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

In a new interview with The Mirror, Solomon said that one of their house rules is that the children must earn their pocket money to develop a work ethic.

Solomon said: “We don’t have some sort of inherited wealth that we can pass down for generations. It’s really important for them to know that this is our career and we will support our family in whichever way we can, but eventually they are their own person.”

“They’re going to have their own lives and they need to have their own dreams, careers and that doesn’t come from us giving them everything. It’s a constant battle. Sometimes I just want to throw the towel in and be like, ‘Fine, don’t do anything,’ because they’re teenage boys. I feel like I’m always on their back.”

She added that she wants her children to “feel accomplished”, which is a wider picture of their “self-worth and their happiness in general”.

The TV presenter has credited her father, David Solomon, for inspiring her work ethic from a young age.

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon with her youngest children in 2024 ( Getty Images )

“My dad didn’t treat us any differently, as soon as we got jobs, we had to contribute to the household,” she said. “I was excited to earn my own money and be financially independent. I want my children to be excited for that too.”

She continued: “They’re fully aware that it’s not going to be given to them, and we don’t have it to give. That is really important to me.”

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Following her X Factor fame, Solomon established a successful career as a TV host, appearing on Loose Women, Bake Off: The Professionals and more recently fronting home improvement shows Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue, Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas and Sort Your Life Out.

Stacey & Joe will give viewers a glimpse into the couple’s second wedding anniversary, and the backstory of how they met while appearing on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

It also documents Zachary as he waits for his GCSE results and Solomon winning at the National Television Awards for her show Sort Your Life Out.

Stacey & Joe airs 1 April at 8pm on BBC One