Stacey Solomon emotionally announces career change after quitting huge job

Stacey Solomon has announced that she is cutting back on her work projects to focus on her family.

The Loose Women panellist and Sort Your Life Out presenter, who won a National Television Award (NTA) earlier this month, shared an emotional announcement telling fans she will be stepping back from her role as ambassador for fast-fashion brand InTheStyle, and hinted that she might be scaling back her other ventures.

In a post shared online, Solomon, 37, reflected on her experience since becoming an ambassador for the company in 2021.

She said: “Today has been a wonderful but emotional day as I shot my LAST EVER collection for InTheStyle.

“I have loved every single second of being able to design & create clothing with the most incredible team & literally bring my dreams to life.”

She explained that in the past year, she’s shifted her priorities towards striking a better balance between her work and family life.

“Throughout this year I’ve thought a lot about work/family balance & things that have needed to be prioritised,” she explained. “So I’ve decided to say goodbye to InTheStyle and other things so that I can give more of myself back to my family.”

open image in gallery Solomon announced she was stepping back form her role with fashion brand InTheStyle ( Instagram via @staceysolomon )

The mother-of-five, who has a homeware range with Asda, shares three of her children with her husband Joe Swash.

She welcomed her first son, Zachary, when she was 17 with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox. Four years later, she gave birth to her son Leighton, who she shares with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

In May 2019, Solomon and Swash welcomed their first child together and revealed they’d named him Rex Toby Francis Swash. In October 2021, she gave birth to baby Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash. They also share a one-year-old called Belle.

Despite announcing the end of her stint with the fashion brand, Solomon promised fans that her final collection would be special.

open image in gallery Solomon and her husband Joe Swash, whom she shares three children with ( Getty Images )

She added: “We wanted to end on a high, so this last collection has every bit of love we could possibly give it & it only felt right to end it in my favourite season.”

Solomon is also a business partner for a haircare brand called Rehab, and has her own homeware line sold in Asda’s George department. She also runs her own newsletter and shares online content about her family life, including DIY and renovation videos from her picturesque home called Pickle Cottage.

Last week, Solomon’s BBC series Sort Your Life Out, in which the presenter helps families declutter and transform their homes, took home the Best Factual Entertainment award at the National Television Awards, while Solomon herself was nominated in the Best Presenter category.

Reflecting on her win, Solomon told fans that she had been watching the moment she won “on repeat” on her TV.

“I’m so proud of myself & the entire @sortyourlifeout team who deserve this so so much. None of us expected this. I AM SO SO GRATEFUL to every single one of you who voted,” she wrote.

She continued: “You have made so many of our dreams come true and made all of those crazy days in sometimes incredibly emotional & tough situations SO worth it.”

Solomon’s guest at the NTAs was her eldest son, 16-year-old son Zachary. The presenter said online that her son has been beside her on her “crazy journey” since the beginning.

“I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for you Zach,” she wrote online. “I don’t believe I’d be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever. to the moon & back forever.”