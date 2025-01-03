Stacey Solomon announces ‘whirlwind’ career shift after she exits Channel 4 show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Stacey Solomon has announced that she and her family will be the stars of a forthcoming Kardashian-style reality show on the BBC.

Solomon rose to fame after appearing on the 2009 edition of The X Factor and went on to establish a successful career as a TV host, appearing on Loose Women, Bake Off: The Professionals and more recently fronting home improvement shows Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue, Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas and Sort Your Life Out.

On Thursday (2 January), Solomon announced a pivot into reality TV, after she and her husband Joe Swash opened up their home in Essex to camera crews in 2024 to film their forthcoming series titled Stacey & Joe.

The presenter promised a glimpse into their family’s life, work and “everything in between”, featuring her children: Rex, Rose and Belle, as well as Zach (Solomon’s first son with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox) and Leighton (Solomon’s son with ex-fiance Aaron Barnham).

“It was a huge leap into the unknown and it’s been an absolute whirlwind making it,” she announced in an Instagram post. “But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more and do things we’d never done. We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go.”

“Through the laughter, the tears and the craziness… We hope it makes you smile, feel good and hopefully enjoy getting to know us all a little more.”

Filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, the programme – airing this spring – shows the couple as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary, and the backstory of how they met while appearing on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

It also documents 16-year-old Zach as he waits for his GCSE results and Solomon winning at the National Television Awards for her show Sort Your Life Out.

In the trailer for the new programme, Swash and Solomon are seen playing in the garden with their children, as audiences are also introduced to their pets, two dogs named Teddy and Peanuts, and two ducks named Daisy and Delilah.

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon pictured with her children Rex, Rose and Belle ( Getty Images )

Over the years, Solomon has been sharing aspects of her lifestyle and idyllic home, called Pickle Cottage, and has launched a homewares line with ASDA.

The news comes after it was revealed that Solomon had left her Channel 4 show, Stacey Solomon’s Renovation, and was replaced by model Vogue Williams and former Love Island star Luke Mabbot instead.

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images )

The show launched in 2024 and saw Solomon step in to help people who had run out of money while renovating their homes.

Speaking about taking over from Solomon, Williams said: “I’ve done a lot of exciting projects in my career, but I am so delighted to be given the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and get stuck into the second series of this truly brilliant show.”

“Home renovation is a huge passion of mine, and I am excited to put my degrees in Construction and Quantity Surveying to the test!”

She added: “I’m very happy to be joining forces with Luke - we get on like a house on fire and I think I’m gonna learn a lot of DIY skills from him.”