Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional update on the health of her beloved dog, Teddy, after he fell ill earlier this week.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter, 35, previously told her 6.1 million Instagram followers that Teddy was unwell due to an underlying condition and that he “may not fully recover”.

Solomon, who first shot to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009, fought back tears as she updated fans on her pet’s health days later, revealing Teddy had undergone surgery.

In the heartfelt video, the presenter said: “Hi I am sorry I haven't updated anyone. He is home now. I got to bring him home last week. He made it through the operation and period of the highest risk.

“I'm not a good in person crier. I hate crying in front of people and I have cried a lot so if I'd have come on here I would have just cried,” Solomon explained of her brief online hiatus.

“I have avoided human contact so I can cry alone, but he is home and I am so grateful.”

Following Teddy’s “major surgery”, Solomon explained that she had cancelled plans and been working from home to aid his recovery, including doing physio with him, giving him medication and expressing his bladder.

“Expressing his bladder has been humbling that has made me cry cos I felt like I wasn't doing it well and being a s*** dog mum,” Solomon continued.

“He's on crate rest and this routine for four weeks then he has a check up. He might never fully recover and this might be Teddy forever.”

“I want to give him the best chance at living a happy life. He gets sad in the crate cos he can't play with the kids.”

According to Solomon, Teddy lost the use of his back legs on Good Friday. After a trip to the vet, it was confirmed via an MRI that he had a “burst disc” and spinal problems.

“I was worried I'd done something but it could have literally happened by him turning his head fast or something,” added Solomon. “It was a predisposed condition so he was always going to get it - it's common in Spaniels.

“There is a 30 per cent chance he might recover but he may well be disabled so I am trying to get my head around that.”

Solomon shares Teddy with her husband Joe Swash and their three children: Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two. The presenter is also mum to Leighton, 12, and Zachary, 17, from previous relationships.

The family welcomed Teddy into their home after the loss of their previous dog, Theodore in 2022.

Solomon explained at the time: “We called him Teddy because Teddy can be short for Theodore so we thought it was a special tribute to Theo.”