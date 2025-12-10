Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thirteen-year-old Ella from Sydney uses social media to stay in touch with her friends – and to help her sleep. Hitting play on an autonomous sensory meridian response video (ASMR), which features soothing sounds like whispering or clinking to provoke relaxation and appease insomnia and anxiety, has become a ritual to help her drift off after a long day at school. “I was listening to those videos nightly,” she says of the habit. “It was my routine. Now it’s gone.”

Today, Australia has become the first country in the world to ban children and teenagers under 16 from using social media after the law was successfully passed this summer. Apps including Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat are included, as well as Amazon-owned live streaming service Twitch. Tech companies will face fines of up to A$49.5m (£25m) for non-compliance, with Meta already beginning to shut down thousands of accounts belonging to children under 16 a week before the deadline.

Michael “Wippa” Wipfli, an Australian radio presenter, comedian and father of three under-16s, was among those who led the campaign to bring the history-making legislation into effect. “[Social media] was the number one topic, not only keeping parents up at night but, coming up on the sidelines of every sporting field,” he says. “Very quickly, this became the largest petition ever signed on this topic globally … I think a lot of people were shocked to know that the law previously said children could be online at 13. That was, really, made up by tech companies.

open image in gallery End of an era: Australia will become the first country in the world to ban children under 16 from using social media ( Getty )

“We spoke to a lot of professionals, paediatricians, developmental paediatricians, parents and educators to find out if we’re able to give these children another three years – 36 months – to grow and develop in a healthy teenage way,” he says, explaining the groundwork that was done ahead of the law. “My kids, Ted is 10, Jack is nine, and Francesa is five … What we’ve been saying a lot is, we need to give these kids a chance to get to know themselves before the world does,” Wippa adds.

Clinical psychologist Dr Danielle Einstein, whose research helped inform and shape the under-16s social media ban, says evidence has shown that, despite use of videos like ASMR, excessive reliance on social media is linked to depression, anxiety, eating disorders, loneliness, sleep disruption and academic difficulties. “Far from being a source of protection, these platforms amplify self-focus, insecurity and impair brain functioning in the early years of high school before teens have the hardware to restrain thinking thoughtfully about their use,” she adds.

Ella’s mum, Sally, who works closely with an MP in her position in an Electoral Office on the outskirts of Sydney, was initially on board with the social media ban – until she heard more about the planned rollout. “I thought it was a fabulous idea. I was concerned my own children were spending too much time on social media, and as a parent – when their phone is in their hand – it’s hard to police that … Unfortunately, I began to realise the legislation seemed very rushed … It didn’t seem like the input of the under-16s was taken into account.”

As well as her concerns over losing her nightly ASMR videos, Ella has been worrying about the increased social isolation that could come from the ban. “I usually send my friends relatable videos and post some videos on a private account,” she says. “A lot of my friends are really worried about the ban. I have one whose childhood friend lives in a different country. She communicates with her a lot on TikTok and Snapchat. Nobody wants it to happen.”

open image in gallery Many children are worried about how they’ll communicate with their friends ( Getty )

Two nights before the ban was set to come into effect, Ella shared a TikTok video lamenting the fact that the 10 December launch date coincided with International Human Rights Day. At the time of writing, the post has over 44,000 likes, 1,300 comments, 5,300 shares and over 258,000 views. “This country has turned into a dictatorship,” one person commented. “So, I only have a few more hours enjoying my favourite part of the day?” another user mourned.

Like weaning oneself off of any addiction, Sally suggests that going cold turkey may not have been the best idea. “To just say, ‘Let’s take social media away’ is going to be highly anxiety-inducing,” she says. “It’s what they’re used to. To just rip it away from children with no discussion, no suggestion of what to do instead, is totally the wrong way to go about it. You need proper planning. Proper counselling. That would’ve been wonderful and could have been introduced.”

Additionally, Dr Einstein says one law is simply not enough to make effective change. “History shows that single measures rarely shift deeply ingrained behaviours,” she says. “Just as tobacco control requires taxation, advertising restrictions, public education, and smoke-free environments, protecting children from social media harms will require a multi-layered strategy.” Einstein nods to equipping parents and schools with knowledge, time and money to make changes as a critical additional step, as well as introducing a duty of care regulation on social media sites, so all Australians – not just children – can feel better about tech use. “Let’s be clear, this regulation signifies the start, not the end of our efforts to find balance.”

Wipfli acknowledges that his blanket ban on all under-16s may not be perfect. Many parents and critics have already informed him that children are able to get around the ban using VPNs (virtual private networks) or even putting a photo of their parent or a celebrity in front of the age verification screening camera. “Nobody expects it to be perfect,” he claims. “There’s always going to be a way around things, but we have to start somewhere. There is no silver bullet. We need to change behaviour. So, we need education. That’ll be the next step.”

open image in gallery Some parents have criticised social media being ‘ripped away’ from teens without any counselling or support ( Getty )

Could a social media ban be coming to the UK? Wipfli says there has been interest in his campaign among leaders from Britain, Europe, Japan and the Philippines. A petition was launched in the UK, which secured over 100,000 signatures, meaning it was debated in parliament this February. “The government is not currently minded to support a ban for children under 16,” came the response. Instead, the priority was said to be working with Ofcom to effectively implement the divisive Online Safety Act 2023 so all social media users can benefit from much-needed protections – and tech companies can be fined up to £18m or 10 per cent of their revenue worldwide (whichever amounts to more) for non-compliance.

Yet, for all of its addictiveness, there are stats to show that social media – in the age of AI slop posts and Keir Starmer having a TikTok account – might not be that cool any more, anyway. Although “slop” might give users an easy hit of dopamine, this endless brainrot content may ultimately be turning people away from screens in favour of more analogue pursuits.

Time spent on social media, in fact, peaked in 2022 and has since gone into steady decline, according to an analysis conducted for the Financial Times by digital audience insights company GWI. Usage among adults aged 16 and older now sits at around two hours and 20 minutes per day. Still high, but down almost 10 per cent compared to three years ago. Interestingly, the study found that usage is down most significantly among teenagers and twentysomething users.

In an essay for The New Yorker this summer, writer Kyle Chayka suggested that society is careening towards what he calls “posting zero”, aka a point where people feel that it’s not even worth their time to share their lives online. Gen Z users are embracing this silence and spearheading the posting zero movement by either walking away from social media apps completely, sharing only to private accounts for their close friends, or opting to scroll in silence rather than share themselves.

Seemingly, for teenage and young adult users, we may have approached a stage with social media where the experience of being online is so debased thanks to AI-generated content that users have actually been snapped out of their doomscrolling stupor and encouraged to look out of the window and go touch grass instead. Yes, social media is dangerous, but what could really finish it off is when a generation calls it out for what it is: boring.

The ban is the start – but the banality will be the finish.