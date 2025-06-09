Screen time is creating a vicious cycle for kids. Here is the good and bad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Screen time can result in a vicious cycle for children's’ mental health, researchers warn.

An array of issues in children - including anxiety, depression and aggression - have been linked to a high screen time.

But, children experiencing these problems were also found to be more likely to turn to screens. In the study, screen-based activities include social media, video games, TV and online homework.

“Children are spending more and more time on screens, for everything from entertainment to homework to messaging friends,” Dr. Michael Noetel, an associate professor at Australia’s Queensland University, said in a statement. “We found that increased screen time can lead to emotional and behavioral problems, and kids with those problems often turn to screens to cope.”

Noetel was one of the authors of the American Psychological Association study, which was published Monday in the journal Psychological Bulletin.

To reach these conclusions, the group of international study authors reviewed and meta-analyzed 117 studies, including data from more than 292,000 children worldwide. They were hoping to better understand the relationship between screen time and socioemotional problems, including aggression, anxiety, and low self-confidence.

open image in gallery Researchers warned Monday that screen time is both a cause and symptom of children’s emotional problems. They called for a nuanced approach to management ( AFP via Getty Images )

Most of the studies were conducted in the U.S., but there were also studies from Canada, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands. They included any study with participants under 10 years old that measured screen use and socioemotional problems, where the kids were followed up for at least six months.

They found that older children between the ages of six and 10 years old were more likely to develop socioemotional problems with greater screen use, and girls were generally more susceptible to these kinds of problems. Boys were more likely to increase their time with screens when facing such challenges.

Gaming was associated with higher risks compared with educational or recreational screen use. Children experiencing socioemotional problems were also more likely to turn to games to cope.

“﻿Online games, in particular, pose additional risks because they often function like social media platforms,” Vasconcellos told CNN. “Since these games continue even when a player logs out, children may feel pressure to stay connected for longer periods, which can lead them to neglect important real-life activities like sleep, schoolwork and face-to-face interactions.

While some games may benefit mental health for children and teens with anxiety, depression and ADHD, help kids to find a community, perform better cognitively, or develop problem-solving abilities, gaming has also been tied to developing fewer relationships with peers and increased aggression. Although, every child and how they use the games are different, the Kids Mental Health Foundation points out.

open image in gallery Online gaming, in particular, poses risks. Children experiencing socioemotional problems were also more likely to turn to games ( AFP via Getty Images )

Still, these findings suggest that parents may want to proceed cautiously regarding allowing screen time — and not just pass screens to them to help them calm down. Right now, federal health officials recommend not utilizing media viewing and computers with children younger than the age of two.

About half of U.S. teens report being on screens for four or more hours a day. Among that group, the number of them reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression was higher. Too much screen time may also lead to problems sleeping, less reading, not enough physical activity or time outside, and weight problems, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. There may also be issues with patience, doctors say.

Noetel noted that the authors couldn’t rule out other contributing factors that could influence screen use and emotional problems, including parenting style.

“This comprehensive study highlights the need for a nuanced approach to managing children’s screen time,” lead author Dr. Roberta Vasconcellos, a lecturer at the University of New South Wales, said. “By understanding the bidirectional relationship between screen use and socioemotional problems, parents, educators, and policymakers can better support children’s healthy development in an increasingly digital world.”