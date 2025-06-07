Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With nearly 86 percent of full-time American workers spending long, unhealthy hours sitting at their desks, leaning over computers, or staring down at their phones, many have found themselves suffering from “tech neck.”

The condition, sometimes also referred to as “text neck," is used to describe pain and discomfort in the neck that can happen when someone bends their head down.

The problem is pressure, with experts saying that holding your head at a 45-degree angle can feel like 50 pounds of weight.

"That's like having an 8-pound bowling ball as your head. Then you have 72 pounds at your elbow and 96 pounds on your shoulder," Brian Langenhorst, industrial and ergonomics specialist at Wisconsin’s La Crosse Mayo Clinic Health System, said. "I probably see tech neck on a weekly basis at businesses, schools and industry."

There has been an increase in cases in recent years, but there are ways to prevent the condition. Here’s how to fix it.

open image in gallery Nearly 86 percent of full-time American workers spend long, unhealthy hours sitting at their desks, leaning over computers, or staring down at their phones ( Getty Images )

Stretch those neck muscles out

Stretches should be done frequently for the best benefits, according to sports medicine Dr. Jeffrey Peng.

"Five minutes is really all you need to stretch out the neck," he said. "But the key is to do these stretches frequently — ideally, three times per day. That way, you are slowly increasing mobility and range of motion of the neck muscles that often get tighter and tighter throughout the day.”

He recommends touching your ear to your shoulder to stretch the upper trapezius, a large shoulder muscle. For further pressure, put gentle pressure on your head using your hand. Hold it for 30 seconds.

You can also stretch the levator scapula: a neck muscle that runs along the upper back on neck on either side of the spine. With the head turned diagonally, pull down on it with one hand and guide the other hand to rest on the base of the neck.

To target the anterior scalene — which helps to flex the neck and elevate the first rib — pull the ear toward the shoulder, look up, and lean back.

Improve your posture

Adjust your monitor to the right level, with eye height about a half inch to one and a half inches higher than the top characters on your screen.

Sit with your head, hips, and spine stacked, and keep your wrists straight and elbows bent at a 90-degree angle. Your feet should be flat on the floor and your knees should be aligned with your hips.

When using a phone, place pillows on your lap to support your forearms and try to hold the phone or tablet in an upright and angled position.

By looking straight ahead, your muscles get a chance to relax, preventing uneven pressure.

"It's not great, but it's better than not being supported," said Langenhorst.

open image in gallery Tech neck cases are increasing. Doctors advise people take screen breaks ( Getty Images )

Other strategies

Take frequent screen breaks and get up and move!

That will get blood circulating and it will get your neck in a different position.

Or, even just stand.

“Humans are upright creatures, and our bodies aren’t designed to look down for long periods of time, which puts extra pressure on the cervical spine,” Dr. Kavita Trivedi, an associate professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center, said.