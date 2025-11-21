Popular streaming platform newly added to Australia’s under-16 social media ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Australian government has added popular streaming platform Twitch to the list of apps banned in the country for children under the age of 16.

The country’s internet watchdog said on Friday that its upcoming teen social media ban would apply to the Amazon-owned live streaming service Twitch, popular among gamers.

Australia is set to enact the world's first law barring children aged 16 years and under from using social media, with penalties of up to $32m (A$49.5m) for non-complying companies failing to take "reasonable steps".

Platforms previously included in the list of banned apps include Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, X, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Though Twitch is mainly used by gamers for livestreaming, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner said on Friday that the streaming platform also qualifies as a social media service as its interactive content allows users, including children, to communicate with others “in relation to content posted”.

Social media networking apps are displayed on a phone screen with the Australian flag displayed in the background ( Getty Images )

Twitch, mainly used by gamers to chat with viewers as they play video games, said it plans to deactivate all user accounts for people aged 16 and under from 9 January.

The company said it would also bar new underage users from creating accounts once the ban takes effect.

However, the watchdog said the list of apps banned for teenagers does not include the image-sharing platform Pinterest.

Platforms that are excluded from the new rules, “as of 21 November 2025” include Discord, GitHub, Google Classroom, Lego Play, Messenger, Pinterest, Roblox, Steam and Steam Chat, WhatsApp and YouTube Kids, the government said.

Pinterest has not been included in the ban since its core purpose is not about social interaction, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

Australia’s stringent rules are the most comprehensive efforts by any government to police minors’ access to social media.

“While most platforms currently have a minimum age of 13 for account holders, delaying account access until 16 will give young people more time to develop important skills and maturity,” the Australian government said.

“It’s breathing space to build digital literacy, critical reasoning, impulse control and greater resilience,” it said.

On Thursday, Meta announced it would start blocking the Instagram and Facebook accounts of Australian users under 16 from 4 December, a week before the government’s new law takes effect.

Australian teenagers have already begun receiving notifications on these apps to save their data before access to their accounts is revoked.

“For all our users aged 15 and under, we understand the importance of the treasured memories, connections, and content within your accounts,” Meta’s regional policy director Mia Garlick said in a statement.

“When you turn 16 and can access our apps again, all your content will be available exactly as you left it,” Ms Garlick said.

However, it remains unclear how companies would enforce the ban.

Some possibilities include users providing a government-issued ID or an Australian government-accredited digital ID to prove their age.

“No Australian will be forced to provide a government-issued ID or use an Australian government-accredited digital ID service to prove their age,” the internet watchdog said.

“Age-restricted social media platforms will have to offer reasonable alternatives to users,” it added.

Experts hope the ban could push youth to interact more in the real world.

“If we want to support young people’s wellbeing, we need to help them rebalance their time – encouraging them to reconnect with real-world activities that build skills, confidence and social connection,” said Dot Dumuid, a behavioural epidemiologist from the University of South Australia.