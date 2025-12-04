Ritz crackers recalled due to labeling error posing life-threatening risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple cases of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches have been recalled due to a labeling issue that poses a life-threatening allergic reaction to certain customers.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the owner of Ritz, is voluntarily recalling 70 cases of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, according to a press release shared Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The cartons are being recalled because they include “individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety, even though the product may be a Peanut Butter variety,” as noted in the release.

Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could have “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they eat the incorrectly labeled snacks, the FDA’s notice warned.

Mondelēz Global LLC issued the recall after discovering that the 70 cases of Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were shipped to stores in eight states including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma.

open image in gallery Ritz is recalling 70 cases of its Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches because individual packs were mislabeled ( Touchr - stock.adobe.com )

open image in gallery Packs of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were mislabeled as Cheese ( Ritz )

The recall is exclusively for Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons with Best Dates of January 8, 2026, or January 15, 2026. The 27.6-ounce cartons come with 20 packs of the individually wrapped Peanut Butter Cracker sandwiches and have the UPC 44000 07584 2.

While there is some overlap with SKU and Code Dates, this recall is separate from a similar incident earlier this year involving mislabeled Ritz crackers and is being “conducted out of an abundance of caution.”

While there haven’t been any illnesses reported to date, consumers with a peanut allergy are urged not to eat this product and to throw it away immediately. They can also contact Mondelēz Global LLC for any concerns.

Peanuts are identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, milk, soybeans, and sesame. Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock,” according to the FDA.

There have been many different food recalls in the U.S. this year due to allergy risks. This week, Silvestri Sweets Inc. recalled two different varieties of its Choceur-branded Holiday Barks — Cookie Butter flavor and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon flavor — both sold at Aldi.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that there was a packaging mix-up, as the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark was placed in the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon packaging and vice versa.

Because of the packaging error, the cookie butter bark may contain undeclared pecans, and the other bark may contain undeclared wheat, meaning that consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to either ingredient run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.”