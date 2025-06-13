Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricki Lake has revealed she got a facelift, more than a year after she lost 40 pounds.

“I’ve had a lower face and neck lift,” the actor, 56, said during Thursday’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live. “I kind of think it’s the best face-lift I’ve ever seen.”

She then gave a shout-out to her Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, calling him “the best.” She also said she’s “sent many people to him.”

Lake continued to gush about the cosmetic procedure, adding: “You can’t see nothing! It’s amazing. I love that I can talk about it. I’m fully transparent, always have been.”

The former talk show host also explained that she didn’t “want there to be any stigma” surrounding someone’s decision to get a facelift.

Ricki Lake says Beverly Hills-based doctor who did her facelift is ‘the best’ ( Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen )

“This is something that was bothering me. I lost a lot of weight, and I had this thing hanging,” she said, pointing towards the bottom of her chin. “And I had it fixed.”

Cohen also gave his seal of approval of Lake’s facelift, telling her, “It looks so good!” He also joked: “I’m heading to L.A. for this!”

Lake’s facelift comes a year after she revealed she lost more than 30 pounds. On her Instagram in February 2024, she shared a series of photos of her and her husband, Ross Burningham, noting that he’d joined her in her “commitment to get healthier.”

“Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on pharmaceuticals. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.),” she wrote in the caption, referring to now-popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic, a medication that’s primarily been used to treat type 2 diabetes.

“But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own,” she added. “Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past. I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong.”

During an interview with Us Weekly in January, she reflected on her weight loss journey, which started in October 2023. She explained that she began her plan by “following a very strict keto diet,” which included intermittent fasting and hiking outside every day with a weighted vest.

Lake also said that since October 2023, she’s done pilates four times per week, which helped her lose the weight and keep it off. She reiterated the fact that she didn’t want to use a weight-loss drug because she’s not prediabetic.

“There’s nothing wrong with those drugs. They’re actually game changers for so many people. But for me, I did not want to be reliant on a drug if I could help it,” the Hairspray star explained. “I wore a glucose monitor. I wore my Oura ring [which tracks health data]. I prioritized sleep and overall, a low-stress lifestyle. And it worked. It continues to work.”