Rebel Wilson ‘marries partner Ramona Agruma’ in Italian destination wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Rebel Wilson has married her partner Ramona Agruma in an intimate destination wedding on the Italian island of Sardinia, according to reports.

Since their engagement in 2023, Wilson had been teasing an “intimate” beach wedding for 2025 with “close friends and family”, but the pair reportedly changed their minds and decided to move up the date.

According to American magazine People, the pair chose the location due to its sentimental value as the first place they visited together on holiday as a couple.

The 44-year-old Pitch Perfect star and her fashion designer partner met in 2021 and share a one-year-old daughter, named Royce Lillian Elizabeth, who they welcomed via surrogate.

They took their relationship public in May 2022 when Wilson shared a cosy selfie of the pair on Instagram with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

Days after making their relationship Instagram official, Wilson posted a photo of them holding hands seaside town of Porto Cervo, captioning the post, “Ciao Bellas”.

The Australian actor previously revealed that the pair were set up by a mutual friend, and said they connected over the phone before meeting in person.

“And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she explained at the time. "It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.”

open image in gallery Wilson and Agruma kiss on the Oscars red carpet, 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Wilson and Agruma, who is the founder of the clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon, got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2023. At the time, Wilson shared a picture of the pair kissing online while Agruma showed off her engagement ring, alongside another snap of Wilson down on one knee holding a blue Tifanny & Co box.

“We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” Wilson said on Instagram at the time.

open image in gallery Wilson’s daughter will turn two in November ( Getty Images )

In her recent memoir, Rebel Rising, Wilson revealed how she pulled off the surprise proposal, explaining: “Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases.”

She continued: “I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, ‘So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?’ ‘Yes,’ she says through the tears streaming down her face.”

They welcomed their daughter in November 2022 after Wilson decided to freeze her eggs when she turned 40.

open image in gallery Wilson and Ramona Agruma pictured in February ( Getty Images for AFI )

Speaking about their experience of becoming parents, Wilson told Today: “I was lucky to get an embryo from the process because of my age and because I have polycystic ovary syndrome.”

“With just one embryo, I decided to go with surrogacy. Physically I could have carried the baby, but there was a much higher statistical chance it would work with surrogate.”

Wilson also reflected on how becoming a parent had been so “life-changing” for both of them.

“It’s like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change,” she told Australia’s The Morning Show. “When you think, ‘Aw, I wish I would go have a massage’ or something, instead you’re like, ‘No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.’”

The Independent has contacted Wilson’s representatives for comment.