US grocery chain recalls baby food pouches due to possible lead contamination

Publix, a nationwide supermarket chain, has issued a voluntary recall of baby food over potential lead contamination.

The popular grocery store announced this week that pouches of its GreenWise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach & Pea Baby Food were being pulled from shelves.

“The product is sold in 4-ounce plastic pouches and has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead,” a press release stated.

“This recall is being initiated as a result of routine sampling and is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” it added.

In a statement, Maria Brous, Publix Director of Communications, said there had been no reported cases of illness from the recalled food pouches.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves,” she said. “Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com.”

Publix operates in eight states across the U.S.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,404 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.

This recall comes less than a month after Target issued a similar recall over its Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree.

More than 25,000 packages of the baby food, sold in 4-ounce tubs, were affected by the recall, which was initiated due to potentially elevated levels of lead, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was listed as Class II, which means the products are unlikely to cause serious harm, but still have the potential to result in temporary or reversible problems.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead for children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to the heavy metal can cause developmental and cognitive problems.

