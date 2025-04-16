This popular Target baby food has been recalled due to ‘elevated levels of lead’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A baby food brand is recalling 25,000 packages over lead contamination fears.

Target's Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree has been recalled.

More than 25,000 packages of the baby food, sold in 4-ounce tubs, are affected by the recall, which was issued in March by Miami-based manufacturer Fruselva.

Consumers are urged to check for lot numbers 4167 and 4169, with best-by dates of December 7 and December 9, respectively. The recall was initiated due to potentially elevated levels of lead in the affected products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers should not feed babies the products.

The recall is listed as Class II, which means the products are unlikely to cause serious harm, but still have the potential to result in temporary or reversible problems.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead for children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to the heavy metal can cause developmental and cognitive problems.

