Final Destination: Bloodlines is on track to blow past the popular horror franchise’s box office record after an impressive debut.

The latest instalment in the film series earned $21 million on Friday and preview screenings from 3,523 locations.

It’s estimated to rake in somewhere between $46 million to $48 million from its opening weekend, according to Deadline.

The franchise’s fourth instalment, The Final Destination, holds the current record with an opening of $27.4 million in 2009.

The last installment, Final Destination 5, was released in 2011 and opened to $18 million.

The disturbing films center around a character who has a deadly premonition of a gruesome death, and are then in a race to save their lives, eventually realizing their fate can’t be avoided. They each die an excruciating death in a freak accident caused by everyday objects, from tree trunks to tanning beds.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana stars in her first major role in ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ ( © 2024 Warner Bros. Pictures, Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

Bloodlines, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and produced by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana in her first major role as a college student who inherits her grandmother's deadly premonition.

Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Tony Todd, Gabrielle Rose, Brec Bassinger and Max Lloyd-Jones also star.

Once a punching bag for critics, this latest instalment in the franchise earned rave reviews. “Bloodlines might be the most self-consciously silly installment in the series, poking fun at its own improbable scenarios with meta-humor and Looney Toons-style gags,” Beatrice Loayza wrote for The New York Times.

In his review for New York Magazine, critic Bilge Ebiri wrote that Bloodlines “confidently revives the best horror-movie franchise.”

In a four-star review for The Guardian, Radheyan Simonpillai called it a “hugely entertaining sixth installment which sets up an entire family tree for the slaughter.”

It’s been well received by audiences too, currently sitting on a score of 90 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Created by Jeffrey Reddick and released in 2000, the original film was directed by James Wong and starred Devon Sawa and Ali Larter.

It proved to be a significant box office success, making $112 million worldwide on a $23 million budget.

Rumors of a reboot first emerged in 2019, with Reddick confirming that a sixth film was in the works in 2020. In 2021, Lipovsky and Stein joined as co-directors after they impressed studio executives with an elaborate death hoax over a Zoom call.