Horror fans traumatised by trailer for reboot of cult 2000s franchise

One cult Noughties horror film franchise left lasting scars in the mind of its viewers when it was released in 2000.

Five films later, its back for its final instalment with a disturbing trailer that has left fans reliving their “childhood trauma”.

Final Destination Bloodlines, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and produced by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, is set to be released in May 2025.

The disturbing films centre around a character who has a deadly premonition of a gruesome death, and are then in a race to save their lives, eventually realising their fate can’t be avoided. They each die an excruciating death in a freak accident caused by everyday objects from tree trunks to tanning beds.

The chilling new trailer keeps viewers in spine-tingling suspense as a tattooist (played by The 100 star Richard Harmon) gives a customer a tongue piercing. He cleans the customer’s chair with disinfectant, turns a fan on and plays some music while giving himself a tattoo.

The chain from the fan becomes stuck in his nose ring as it spins around. A head-bobbing skeleton is knocked over along with some flammable liquid as Harmon scrambles to dislodge himself from the fan by climbing onto a chair. A raging blaze engulfs the room and he is inevitably killed in the freak accident.

“I can barely make it through the trailer because childhood trauma with these movies,” said one person alongside an image of someone looking squeamish.

Man is killed by nose piercing in painful scenes ( Warner Bros / Final Destination Bloodlines )

“It’s 2025 and I’m STILL traumatised from this scene,” said another sharing a historic clip from the second film in which a man is killed when huge logs become dislodged from a truck and smash through windscreens, causing a huge accident.

“Can’t wait to be scared of everyday objects all over again,” joked a third person on X/Twitter.

Created by Jeffrey Reddick and released in 2000, the original film was directed by James Wong and starred Devon Sawa and Ali Larter.

It proved to be a significant box office success, making $112m worldwide on a $23m budget, leading the franchise to release four more installments, ending on 2011's Final Destination 5. The franchise grossed almost $700m in total.

Rumours of a reboot first emerged in 2019, with Reddick confirming that a sixth film was in the works in 2020. In 2021, Lipovsky and Stein joined as co-directors after they impressed studio executives with an elaborate death hoax over a Zoom call. The title went into production in 2023.