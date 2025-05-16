Popular ice cream company issues recall of 17,000 tubs
Company issued a voluntary recall citing the possible ‘presence of plastic’
Popular ice cream company, Wells Enterprises, also known as Wells Dairy, has issued a voluntary recall of 22 different types of ice cream and frozen yogurt treats.
The Iowa-based company initiated the nationwide recall on April 25, citing the possible “presence of plastic” in more than 17,000 tubs of its products.
The FDA has since classified the recall as a Class II, which, according to the website, usually indicates “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”
An enforcement report, published by Wells Enterprises, lists an assortment of products from 103 distribution centers affected by the recall. The items have an expiration date ranging between March and October 2026.
See below for all the flavors and three-gallon tubs that have been recalled:
Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050314, Lot 50009
Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050420, Lot 50016
Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050574, Lot 50012
Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640600052, Lot 50085
Scooper Hero Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050642, Lot 50011
Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050482, Lot 50018
GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640000272, Lot 50024
Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050604, Lot 50034
Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Fat Free Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 070640005567, Lot 50014
Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640006564, Lot 50029
BIPC Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640008025, Lot 50024
Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 00070640022144, Lot 50002
Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640022250, Lot 50005
GFGB 12 Percent Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640018451, Lot 50004
Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 00093901820730, Lot 50003
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Madagascar Vanilla), UPC: 50758108658085, Lot 50026
Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118398, Lot 50066
Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118404, Lot 50033
Glenview Farms French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108392668, Lot 50015
Sysco French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 00074865257275, Lot 50025
Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065871, Lot 50004
Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065833, Lot 50003
