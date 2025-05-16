Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Popular ice cream company issues recall of 17,000 tubs

Company issued a voluntary recall citing the possible ‘presence of plastic’

Inga Parkel
in New York
Friday 16 May 2025 12:50 EDT
Comments
Food-Salted Malted Chocolate Chip Dough
Food-Salted Malted Chocolate Chip Dough (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Popular ice cream company, Wells Enterprises, also known as Wells Dairy, has issued a voluntary recall of 22 different types of ice cream and frozen yogurt treats.

The Iowa-based company initiated the nationwide recall on April 25, citing the possible “presence of plastic” in more than 17,000 tubs of its products.

The FDA has since classified the recall as a Class II, which, according to the website, usually indicates “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

An enforcement report, published by Wells Enterprises, lists an assortment of products from 103 distribution centers affected by the recall. The items have an expiration date ranging between March and October 2026.

See below for all the flavors and three-gallon tubs that have been recalled:

Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050314, Lot 50009

Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050420, Lot 50016

Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050574, Lot 50012

Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640600052, Lot 50085

Scooper Hero Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050642, Lot 50011

Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050482, Lot 50018

GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640000272, Lot 50024

Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640050604, Lot 50034

Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Fat Free Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 070640005567, Lot 50014

Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640006564, Lot 50029

BIPC Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640008025, Lot 50024

Vanilla Frozen Yogurt, UPC: 00070640022144, Lot 50002

Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640022250, Lot 50005

GFGB 12 Percent Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 070640018451, Lot 50004

Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 00093901820730, Lot 50003

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Madagascar Vanilla), UPC: 50758108658085, Lot 50026

Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118398, Lot 50066

Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108118404, Lot 50033

Glenview Farms French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 50758108392668, Lot 50015

Sysco French Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 00074865257275, Lot 50025

Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065871, Lot 50004

Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, UPC: 046045065833, Lot 50003

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in