Katherine Ryan reveals she tried to set up Prince Harry with a Kardashian

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Katherine Ryan nearly set up Prince Harry with one of the Kardashian sisters.

Ryan, 41, said she was struck by the idea at a 2016 party in London.

“I walked in and saw Kourtney Kardashian with Princess Beatrice,” Ryan said, according to the Daily Mail. “I went straight over to her because I knew who she was. I’m so invested in the Kardashians and their reality show.”

But Kardashian, 46, was still in the throes of her on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick, who fathered three of her children.

“I said, ‘You need to leave Scott,’” Ryan continued. “And she said, ‘How can I? He’s in my house right now.’ I told her, ‘Don’t go back to the house. You need to leave him.’”

So when Kardashian asked Ryan who she should date instead, the comedian had the perfect answer.

“Prince Harry, maybe?”

open image in gallery Katherine Ryan (left) said she tried to set up Prince Harry with a Kardashian sister ( Getty Images )

Harry was still single at the time and, in a rare interview, had opened up about the challenges of finding love as a member of the royal family.

“I’m 27 years old, and not so much searching for someone to fulfil the role, but obviously, you know, finding someone that would be willing to take it on,” he told CBS in 2012.

open image in gallery Khloe Kardashian was dating Scott Disick when Ryan suggested she should meet Prince Harry ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

It’s not clear if Kardashian ever spoke to Prince Harry. He went on to meet his now-wife, Meghan Markle, later that same year. The two were engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. Together, they have two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The report comes weeks after Ryan shared her review of Markle’s lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

While Ryan has previously been a vocal supporter of Markle, her review of the duchess’s show was less than kind.

Speaking on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan said: “I liked Meghan Markle. I was rooting for Meghan Markle... though she is very Hollywood - even for me - and I don't like that in people.

“I see now, and maybe it's just the projects she's choosing, it does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was, and these details about her childhood change and don't add up,” she continued.

“She said on her new Netflix show that they ate TV dinners growing up. But then in an old interview, she was like, ‘we would eat farm fresh’. Her whole act just seems very manicured and very forced.”

Ryan went on to call the show, and Markle’s appearance, “too manicured.”

“If this was Netflix's intention, to be like, let's throw Meghan under the bus where even people who really liked her are turning... not against her, but... she just doesn't seem to be the kind of girl I would want to be friends with,” Ryan added.