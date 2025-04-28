Meghan Markle shows off Archie and Lilibet’s matching red hair in rare photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archie and Lilibet have their father’s hair.

Meghan Markle shared some rare photos of her and Prince Harry’s children over the weekend, revealing their matching red locks.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted the snaps with her five-year-old son, Archie, and three-year-old daughter, Lilibet, on Instagram on Sunday. In the first picture, Meghan is seen smiling at her daughter while holding a pink rose.

In the second, Archie is seen picking a blush-colored rose. In both pictures, Archie and Lilibet are facing away from the camera as the duke and duchess have made pains to keep their children’s faces out of the public eye.

Meghan simply captioned the post: “Sunday kind of love….with my little loves.”

On Saturday, Meghan shared a video featuring Lilibet’s voice for the first time. The duchess was joined in the kitchen by her daughter while making one of her signature jams.

“What do you think, Lili?” the Suits alum asked about the boiling pot of strawberries. In the background of the clip, fans heard Lilibet’s American accent for the first time, as she responded: “I think it’s beautiful.”

Lilibet’s take on the jam comes almost a month after Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Along with her jams, Meghan’s business sells Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea, Herbal Hibiscus Tea, and Herbal Peppermint Tea. However, none of the items are available anymore, since everything sold out in the hour after the website launched.

While Meghan and Harry have largely shielded their children from the public over the years, the duchess has recently shared some sweet moments with them online.

When announcing the relaunch of her brand, which was previously named American Riviera Orchard, in February, Meghan included a photo of her and Lilibet on the company’s website.

In the image, Lilibet is holding her mother’s hand in matching all-white outfits as they run across a lawn with trees, with the Pacific Ocean in the background.

In February, the former actor shared a video of Lilibet and Archie making a Valentine’s Day treat. The clip on Instagram began with a close-up shot of Meghan cutting strawberries into a heart shape. Accompanied by the Nat King Cole track “L-O-V-E,” Lilibet can be seen in the shot helping her mother before the treat is brought over to Archie.