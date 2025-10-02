Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elsie Hewitt, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Pete Davidson, originally thought that pregnancy wasn’t in the cards for her due to endometriosis.

The 29-year-old actor spoke about living with endometriosis, a condition where tissue grows outside the uterus, and the painful menstrual periods she endures during a recent interview with People.

She confessed that after “seeking a diagnosis for 10 years” and experiencing “really, really bad” pain, she underwent a laparoscopy — a minimally invasive surgical procedure to look inside your stomach or pelvis — in November 2024 to officially diagnose her endometriosis.

“I got to a point where I was like, OK, surgery is actually the only option. I feel like I've tried everything else. It's exhausting,” she explained. Not only that, but Hewitt was concerned that the condition could cause fertility issues.

“I was 100 percent convinced that I was infertile and not going to be able to have kids,” Hewitt, who’s been dating Davidson since the beginning of this year, said.

Pregnant Elsie Hewitt says she thought she wasn’t going to ‘be able to have kids’ due to her endometriosis ( AFP via Getty Images )

“So I do think a big part of why I opted for the surgery was, obviously, first and foremost, my symptoms, but second, to preserve my fertility or try to get to a place where I could sustain the chances of having a family one day.”

Hewitt acknowledged that when she got pregnant, she was a bit surprised, given her endometriosis. Still, she’s “very grateful” to be having a baby.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was [already] in the process of trying to figure out my fertility,” she explained. “I was seeing a doctor about these things, and there's a whole process you have to do with blood work and getting your blood drawn when you're ovulating, and then when you're on the first day of your period. And [that process] coincided with this!”

“It was actually really funny. I was just like, 'Oh, well, here we are!' I was shocked, but I felt like I knew. It's weirdly instinctual,” she added.

Endometriosis is “an often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Along with painful periods, symptoms include pain with sex, excessive bleeding, and pain with bowel movements or urination.

One of the main complications of endometriosis is trouble getting pregnant, and 50 percent of people with the condition have a hard time conceiving. However, people with mild to moderate endometriosis “can still conceive and carry a pregnancy to term,” per Mayo Clinic.

Hewitt announced in a July Instagram post that she and Davidson were expecting their first child together. The carousel of images featured Hewitt receiving an ultrasound at a doctor’s appointment, a sonogram of the baby, and multiple photos of her and Davidson. She wrote in the caption: “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

Davidson expressed his excitement about his girlfriend’s pregnancy a month later during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August.

“I’m stoked. I can’t wait. Let’s go,” the Saturday Night Live alum said. “I’m so excited. I’ve never been more excited for anything.”