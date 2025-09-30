Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carol Burnett has questioned whether Lorne Michaels has a “misogynistic” reason for never inviting her to host Saturday Night Live.

The 92-year-old actor and comedian was one of the biggest stars on television when SNL launched in 1975. Her own variety show The Carol Burnett Show ran from 1967 to 1978.

Many fans have claimed that it is strange SNL creator Michaels has never invited her to host.

Speaking to The New Yorker, Burnett quipped: “I don’t know what I did to upset that man.”

She then asked her interviewer, Rachel Syme: “Do you think it’s misogynistic?”

The Independent has approached Michaels for comment.

Carol Burnett attending the Golden Globe Awards in January 2019 ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Burnett did briefly appear on SNL during a 1985 episode hosted by Night Court star Harry Anderson.

The 2014 book Saturday Night: A Backstage History of Saturday Night Live reported that Michaels would often refer to the comedian by name to indicate an idea was too old fashioned for his show, saying: “That’s Carol Burnett.”

In an interview with The New Yorker earlier this year, 80-year-old Michaels confirmed that he wanted to distance his show from hers, saying: “Carol Burnett was Broadway, we were rock and roll. Their sketches were about alcoholism, divorce, life in the suburbs — middle-aged stuff. I wanted us writing about our stuff.”

Burnett has continued to be a television star in recent years, with appearances in shows as diverse as Better Call Saul, Palm Royale and Hacks.

Saturday Night Live returns for its 51st season this weekend.

Bad Bunny is set to host the October 4 season premiere, with Doja Cat scheduled to make her SNL debut as the musical guest. This marks the second time hosting for the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer, who has been the musical guest three times.

SNL alum Amy Poehler will make her return as the October 11 host, with Role Model as the musical guest. Poehler was a cast member from 2001-2008 and hosted the Weekend Update sketch in her later years on the show. The episode marks Role Model’s SNL debut.

Then, Sabrina Carpenter has been picked to both host and perform during the October 18 episode. While the episode will mark Carpenter’s SNL hosting debut, she appeared as the musical guest during the Season 49 finale.

Michaels has made some significant changes to the cast over the summer, with several comedians leaving the sketch comedy show and five new faces arriving.

Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner are among the high-profile departures from the show.