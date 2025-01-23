Oreo drops new limited edition cookie featuring two different flavors in one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oreo just announced plans for a brand-new flavor combination in collaboration with pop star Post Malone.

The sweet treat conglomerate has partnered with the Grammy-nominated musician to release a “first-of-its-kind” creamy, salted caramel and shortbread swirl filling spread between chocolate and golden cookies.

According to a press release, each cookie top will feature one of nine unique designs inspired and picked by the “Congratulations” artist including guitar picks and vinyl records.

“Can’t believe they let me make my own OREO cookie. So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist — hope you love it as much as I do, ‘cause I think it’s the best OREO ever,” Post Malone said. “It’s the first time OREO has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me.”

This isn’t the first time a vocal icon has been called in to create a personalized Oreo. Five years ago, the Mondelēz-owned cookie brand teamed up with Lady Gaga, releasing a Chromatica treat consisting of pink golden cookie tops with a monster green creme middle.

“Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands,” Tanya Berman, Mondelēz’s senior vice president, said in the press release.

open image in gallery Oreo launches new, limited-edition flavor with Post Malone ( Oreo )

Customers can get a taste of the Post Malone Oreo starting February 3.

In late December 2024, Dunkin’ Donuts announced a collaboration with “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter, adding “Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso” to its menu nationwide.

The iced beverage blends an espresso shot with brown sugar and the customer’s choice of milk, though the “Juno” singer did recommend adding oat milk.

“The result is a deliciously frothy, subtly sweet sip ready to kick off 2025 in style,” the Dunkin’ Donuts press release read. One TikTok-famous Grandma couldn’t agree more.

On January 3, Carol Chapman, a viral 81-year-old content creator, drove to the coffee franchise to order Carpenter’s drink knowing little to nothing about the performer.

“It’s quite strong coffee, but I am a coffee drinker, so it’s OK, and it is creamy — she’s right,” she said, swallowing a sip in her review. “Her name is Sabrina Carpenter, and I will read about her when I go back home, but at least I know now that this drink was named for her.”