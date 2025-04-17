Menendez brothers resentencing updates: Erik and Lyle Menendez set for court return to fight for early release
The Menendez brothers are behind bars for the 1989 murder of their parents
Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, currently spending life in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents, are set to for a resentencing hearing this afternoon to determine whether they should receive a lesser sentence.
The Menendez brothers, who killed their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in Beverly Hills more than 30 years ago, are set to appear in Los Angeles court at 9:30 a.m. local time.
Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman filed a request to delay the hearing late Wednesday, arguing the court first needs to obtain copies of risk assessments completed by state prison and parole officers.
The status of his request is still unclear. Newsom says the assessment will be ready by June 13.
The Menendez brothers say their sentence needs to be revisited, claiming they were victims of childhood sexual abuse at their father’s hands. They also argue they’ve demonstrated remorse and undergone rehabilitation while in prison.
“They've waited a long time to get some justice," defense attorney Mark Geragos said.
But Hocman says they need to remain behind bars for life: "These murders were calculated, premeditated, cold-blooded killings.
The case gained renewed interest after Netflix produced a docu-series and a fictionalized series about the brothers.
Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing begins today
The Menendez brothers will appear in Los Angeles court in just over two hours, at 9:30 a.m. local time, for their resentencing hearing.
However, prosecutors have filed a request to delay, arguing that state prison and parole officers first need to complete their risk assessments.
Newsom says these assessments will be ready in mid-June.
The status of that filing, made late Wednesday, is still unclear.
