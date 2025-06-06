National Donut Day 2025: Where to get the best freebies and deals
The holiday dates back to 1938
National Donut Day is upon us, and many fan-favorite chains are gearing up to celebrate.
Celebrated the first Friday in June, the holiday’s origins date back to 1938 when The Salvation Army established National Donut Day to honor the women who traveled to France to hand out the treats and other snacks to soldiers during World War I.
This year, the organization has joined forces with Cake Boss star and Carlo’s Bakery owner Buddy Valastro, who will be debuting donuts at three of his New York-area bakeries for the first time. A full rollout is planned for later this year, according to a press release.
For those not in the New York area, there are still plenty of other ways to celebrate National Donut Day.
Here, we round up some of the best freebies and deals on offer.
Dunkin’
For the 15th consecutive year, Dunkin’ customers can score a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage — but that’s not all.
Dunkin’ is also debuting new merch in partnership with Stoney Clover Lane. Select Dunkin’ locations will be serving up donuts in limited-edition bags created by the luxury lifestyle company.
Several items will be available for purchase on the Stoney Clover Lane website starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, including a double-sided pouch featuring a Strawberry Frosted sprinkle donut on one side and Chocolate Frosted sprinkle donut on the other ($78), an Iced Coffee Charm topped with a mini donut and a Donut Chain Charm ($48 each), and a set of four Dunkin’-themed patches ($18 each).
Some Dunkin’ locations will have other Stoney Clover Lane merch in-store for a limited time, including acrylic and stainless-steel tumblers ($16.99 and $24.99, respectively), straw toppers ($6.99), and cup sleeves ($6.99).
Kendall and Libby Glazer, co-founders of Stoney Clover Lane, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Dunkin’ for National Donut Day! It’s such an iconic brand that brings joy to people all over the country. This collaboration has been a fun way to blend what many love about Dunkin’ with our signature Stoney Clover Lane twist.”
Krispy Kreme
Customers can receive one free glazed donut, no purchase necessary. Anyone purchasing a dozen donuts can get a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $2.
Starting June 7, Krispy Kreme is kicking off its “14 Days of Original Glazed” promotion, during which rewards loyalty program members can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $9.99 once per day through June 20.
The brand will have several other specials during those two weeks for Krispy Kreme Rewards loyalty program members.
Duck Donuts
Customers can score a free cinnamon sugar donut in-store June 6. No purchase is necessary.
The company is also offering six cinnamon sugar donuts for $6, available in-store and online.
Lidl
Shoppers can get a free glazed donut with any June 6 purchase through the supermarket chain's app.
7-Eleven
7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can buy a classic glazed donut for $.50 at participating locations.
