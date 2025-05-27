Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rest stops are a necessary part of travel - now a new list has revealed the No. 1 spot in each state for that break from the road.

Millions of Americans are set to hit the road this summer, and many of them will make stops along the way to refuel, take a bathroom break and grab their favorite gas station snacks. The American Automobile Association recommends that drivers traveling more than 100 miles or more than two hours schedule a break to rest. While the time drivers spend at any given rest stop can vary, AAA recommends resting for at least thirty minutes if you feel tired.

But it’s not just about when you stop for a break, but where you stop. A 24-hour bathroom or fun dining options can make your road trip more enjoyable.

American River Wellness —an addiction recovery program that helps Department of Transportation employees, such as truck drivers, return to work — believes in making road-trippers feel “a little more human,” so they surveyed 3,000 drivers and truckers to find out their favorite rest stops.

“When we think about what makes a great road trip, it’s easy to focus on the destinations … but often, the places we remember most vividly are the ones we stop at along the way,” American River Wellness founder and CEO Graham Sargent said in a recent release announcing the survey results.

He added: “A clean, thoughtfully maintained rest stop can turn a grueling drive into something that feels a little more human.”

Here are some of the rest stops that America’s roadtrippers believe have the best public restrooms, and what other amenities they have to offer:

Sunset Point Rest Area

The Sunset Point Rest Area off I-17 in Arizona was chosen as the state’s best rest stop. It overlooks the Bradshaw Mountains and had a major renovation completed in 2023. The restrooms have been upgraded, as well as the vending machine building and the parking lot.

"It is cleaner than most restrooms,” visitor Byron Beverly told Fox10 Phoenix. “There wasn't any graffiti, so they do keep it pretty clean here.”

open image in gallery The Sunset Point Rest Area off I-17 in Arizona overlooks the Bradshaw Mountains and had a major renovation completed in 2023 ( Arizona Department of Transportation )

Trinidad Welcome Center

The Trinidad Welcome Center off I-25 was listed as the best rest stop in Colorado. The center has free WiFi, a play area for children and RV parking. For visitors looking to stay awhile, there’s also war veterans memorials on site and free trolley tours to the downtown area.

One traveler wrote on Yelp in February 2024 that the “lovely” center was a “warm welcome into Colorado!”

open image in gallery The Trinidad Welcome Center off I-25 in Colorado has free WiFi, a play area for children and RV parking ( Colorado.com )

Biden Welcome Center

The Biden Welcome Center off I-95 in Delaware was ranked the best rest stop in the state. The center, which was re-named after former President Joe Biden in 2018, has dining options, including Burger King and Starbucks, for hungry travelers and offers tax-free shopping.

One visitor called the center “nice, clean and well maintained” in an April review on Yelp.

open image in gallery The Biden Welcome Center off I-95 in Delaware has dining options, including Burger King and Starbucks, for hungry travelers and offers tax-free shopping ( Visit Delaware )

Georgia Welcome Center

The Georgia Welcome Center off I-95 received the honor of being chosen as the state’s nicest rest stop. The center has 24/hour restrooms and free parking.

One tourist said in a March review on Yelp of the center: “Clean! Friendly! Touristy with things to read and shoot photos with! Would absolutely stop in!”

open image in gallery The Georgia Welcome Center off I-95 has 24/hour restrooms and free parking ( Explore Georgia )

Greenfield Rest Area

The Greenfield Rest Area off I-70 has made the top spot among Indiana’s rest stop offerings. The rest stop parking lot can fit 84 cars, 101 trucks, and has five handicap spots. There are vending machines and restrooms, including a family bathroom.

While a tourist on Yelp called the vending machine selection “awesome” in a May 2024 review, he said that the rest stop itself was “very small.”

open image in gallery The Greenfield Rest Area off I-70 can fit 84 cars, 101 trucks, and has five handicap spots ( Indiana Department of Transportation )

Kittery Welcome Center

The Kittery Welcome Center off I-95 in Maine has wowed drivers. The center has all the necessities travelers may need, such as seating areas, restrooms and vending machines, as well as some fun attractions like a camping-themed hang-out spot for kids, a life-sized Smokey Bear statue and a giant lobster trap to take photos with.

“A nice good clean place to stop,” one traveler said of the center in a Yelp review from September 2024.

open image in gallery The Kittery Welcome Center off I-95 in Maine has some fun attractions like a camping-themed hang-out spot for kids, a life-sized Smokey Bear statue and a giant lobster trap to take photos with ( Maine Tourism Association )

I-95 Maryland House

The Maryland House off I-95 has left a lasting impression on visitors. The rest stop offers food from restaurants like Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Nathan’s Famous amd Auntie Anne’s.

One traveler called the rest stop “clean, spacious and full of variety for food options,” in a Yelp review from April.

open image in gallery The Maryland House off I-95 offers food from restaurants like Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Nathan’s Famous amd Auntie Anne’s ( Maryland Transportation Authority )

I-81 Welcome Center

The I-81 Welcome Center in Bristol, Tennessee, has ranked No.1 in the state. The center has double-sided men’s and women’s bathrooms, a dog walk area, picnic tables and a Civil War exhibit.

“This is the best and cleanest rest stop that I think I’ve visited in any state that I have travel [sic] to or through,” one Yelp reviewer wrote in April.

She said of the center’s staff: “They are so very nice and welcoming there.”

open image in gallery The I-81 Welcome Center in Bristol, Tennessee, has double-sided men’s and women’s bathrooms, a dog walk area, picnic tables and a Civil War exhibit ( TN Vacation )

Hill County Safety Rest Area

The Hill County Safety Rest Area, located northbound on I-35 in Texas, has impressed drivers with its playground, picnic tables and vending machines. The rest stop also includes two sets of men’s and women’s restrooms and a storm shelter.

open image in gallery The Hill County Safety Rest Area, located northbound on I-35 in Texas, has impressed drivers with its playground, picnic tables and vending machines ( Texas Department of Transportation )

Sprague Lake Rest Area

The Sprague Lake Rest Area off I-90 in Washington has earned the top spot among rest stops in the state. The rest area includes picnic areas, vending machines and accessible restrooms.

open image in gallery The Sprague Lake Rest Area off I-90 in Washington state includes picnic areas, vending machines and accessible restrooms ( Washington State Department of Transportation )

Here is the full list of the best rest stops in all 50 states:

Alabama: Ozark on US-231

Alaska: Kenai River Center

Arizona: Sunset Point Rest Area – I-17

Arkansas: Ozark Rest Area – I-40

California: Camp Roberts Rest Area – US-101

Colorado: Trinidad Welcome Center – I-25

Connecticut: I-84 Danbury Welcome Center

Delaware: Biden Welcome Center – I-95

Florida: Florida Welcome Center – I-95

Georgia: Georgia Welcome Center – I-95

Hawaii: Kula Forest Reserve Picnic Area – Maui

Idaho: Smoky Mountain Rest Area – ID-75

Illinois: Belvidere Oasis – I-90

Indiana: Greenfield Rest Area – I-70

Iowa: Loess Hills Scenic Byway Rest Area – I-29

Kansas: Topeka Service Area – I-70

Kentucky: Kentucky Welcome Center – I-65

Louisiana: Slidell

Maine: Kittery Welcome Center – I-95

Maryland: I-95 Maryland House

Massachusetts: Charlton Service Plaza – I-90

Michigan: New Buffalo Welcome Center – I-94

Minnesota: Goose Creek Rest Area – I-35

Mississippi: Vicksburg Welcome Center – I-20

Missouri: Joplin Welcome Center

Montana: Sweetgrass Rest Area – I-15

Nebraska: Melia Hill Rest Area – I-80

Nevada: Amargosa Valley Rest Area – US-95

New Hampshire: Salem Welcome Center – I-93

New Jersey: Clara Barton Service Area – NJ Turnpike

New Mexico: Santa Rosa Welcome Center – I-40

New York: Long Island Welcome Center – NY-25

North Carolina: Burlington Rest Area – I-85/I-40

North Dakota: Painted Canyon Rest Area – I-94

Ohio: Jeffersonville Welcome Center – I-71

Oklahoma: Oklahoma Welcome Center – I-35

Oregon: Oak Grove Rest Area – I-5

Pennsylvania: Sideling Hill Service Plaza – I-76

Rhode Island: Portsmouth off Route 24

South Carolina: South of the Border – I-95