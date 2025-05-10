Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her reunion with boxer Tommy Fury after their shock split in August last year.

The couple met on reality TV dating contest Love Island in 2019, and were engaged in July 2023. But fans were surprised when the influencer posted a statement almost a year ago, declaring they had ended their five-year relationship.

Fury, who won his fight against Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest on Friday (9 May), previously admitted that a problem with drinking led to the fallout. Hague hit out at speculation that the breakup was a publicity stunt and skirted around rumours about their relationship status.

However, in a new episode of her Prime Video docuseries Behind It All Part II, she confirmed were back together.

Revealing that Fury had not drunk alcohol in four months she said “things are looking so much better”. The couple share a two-year-old daughter together and Hague said the relationship and family was “worth saving”.

“I love Tommy so much and I love our family so much that I’m willing to ride the wave,” she explained.

“And that’s not something that everyone wants to do, but it’s something that I’m willing to do because I want my family.”

open image in gallery Couple are back together after a dramatic split in August last year ( Instagram/MollyMae )

She added: “Obviously, he knows it’s the drink. He’s not drank now for what, four months?

“I don’t think the drink’s gone away forever. Do I think that drink could still be a problem for us, potentially? Yeah, but I think the break-up showed Tommy that I’m serious.”

Hague admitted she wants to take “things slow” but feels optimistic as “he’s just really different these days.”

open image in gallery Hague and Fury share a two-year-old daughter together ( Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram )

The couple were spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in January and footage of the moment was leaked to the press. Hague also addressed the event in her documentary, saying: “He was there for eight minutes. He was literally not there. He wasn’t there all night.”

She explained that Fury had turned up last minute and said he wanted to see in the New Year with her, leading to the couple being seen together.

The boxer described the last year as “the worst year of my life” on an interview with Good Morning Britain as he turned 26 on Wednesday (7 May). However, he vowed that “this year is going to be the best year of my life.”