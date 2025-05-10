Molly-Mae Hague confirms she is back together with Tommy Fury after dramatic split
‘Things are looking so much better for us’ said the influencer and businessperson
Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her reunion with boxer Tommy Fury after their shock split in August last year.
The couple met on reality TV dating contest Love Island in 2019, and were engaged in July 2023. But fans were surprised when the influencer posted a statement almost a year ago, declaring they had ended their five-year relationship.
Fury, who won his fight against Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest on Friday (9 May), previously admitted that a problem with drinking led to the fallout. Hague hit out at speculation that the breakup was a publicity stunt and skirted around rumours about their relationship status.
However, in a new episode of her Prime Video docuseries Behind It All Part II, she confirmed were back together.
Revealing that Fury had not drunk alcohol in four months she said “things are looking so much better”. The couple share a two-year-old daughter together and Hague said the relationship and family was “worth saving”.
“I love Tommy so much and I love our family so much that I’m willing to ride the wave,” she explained.
“And that’s not something that everyone wants to do, but it’s something that I’m willing to do because I want my family.”
She added: “Obviously, he knows it’s the drink. He’s not drank now for what, four months?
“I don’t think the drink’s gone away forever. Do I think that drink could still be a problem for us, potentially? Yeah, but I think the break-up showed Tommy that I’m serious.”
Hague admitted she wants to take “things slow” but feels optimistic as “he’s just really different these days.”
The couple were spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in January and footage of the moment was leaked to the press. Hague also addressed the event in her documentary, saying: “He was there for eight minutes. He was literally not there. He wasn’t there all night.”
She explained that Fury had turned up last minute and said he wanted to see in the New Year with her, leading to the couple being seen together.
The boxer described the last year as “the worst year of my life” on an interview with Good Morning Britain as he turned 26 on Wednesday (7 May). However, he vowed that “this year is going to be the best year of my life.”
