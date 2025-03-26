Molly-Mae Hague addresses ‘reunion’ with Tommy Fury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed rumours she has reunited with boxer Tommy Fury after their public split last year.

The couple were spotted on holiday in Dubai together with their two-year-old daughter, Bambi, last week. Last August, Hague posted a statement declaring that the pair had ended their five-year relationship, admitting later that she had shared the post to force herself to break up with Fury.

First meeting on Love Island in 2018, the couple got engaged in July 2023. Fury has since admitted that a problem with drinking led to issues in his relationship. Hague has previously hit out at speculation that the break-up was a publicity stunt.

She has now addressed rumours that the couple are in fact back together but keeping it “secret”.

“I don't want you guys to think I'm not being honest about who went on the holiday to Dubai,” the 25-year-old said in her latest video on YouTube.

“I did do a big talking section that we were going with Tommy but I didn't want to put it in the last vlog because I didn't want anxiety.

“The only reason I've not spoken about it is I'm not ready to. I don't know if I'm ready to talk about it, I was a bit nervous and I didn't need to explain that I was going with Tommy.”

Hague addressed rumours that the couple had reunited ( YouTube/MollyMae )

She added: “It's obviously not a secret we're just figuring things out. We had a really really amazing time, probably the best holiday ever for all of us. It's not that I'm hiding it, I'm not quite ready to talk about it. It's also private, but also it's not really private.”

The family have been the subject of Amazon Prime documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All, which is due to release a second season in May this year.

“When you have a relationship in the public eye, trying to rebuild that relationship or work on that relationship or see if you have something worth saving,” she said.

“You can't figure things out the way a normal relationship would. You can't do the normal things a couple trying to work on their relationship normally do like going on walks or getting coffee.”

She hit back at claims that she was “saving” a reunion announcement for the last episode of her Prime series, saying they were “just figuring things out and seeing how it goes.”