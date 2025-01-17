Molly-Mae Hague addresses claims that Tommy Fury split is ‘publicity stunt’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed claims that her split with Tommy Fury is a publicity stunt.

The 25-year-old influencer and entrepreneur is known for her business-savvy marketing skills, and her successful social media strategies.

However, after Hague announced her split from her former fiancé in August 2024, some speculated that the break-up had been a PR strategy ahead of the release of her new clothing brand, Maebe, the following month.

“I just think it’s bizarre that anyone would think it’s a publicity stunt,” she said in her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind it All.

“I wish it was a publicity stunt, because that would be a lot easier, that would mean my relationship’s actually fine, but it’s not.”

The couple, who first met on Love Island in 2018, were together for five years and share one daughter, Bambi, together.

“I just never thought that when I launched my own clothing brand, that we wouldn’t be together,” Hague continued.

Hague addressed claims the split was orchestrated to promote the launch of her clothing brand Maebe ( Amazon Prime Video )

“I wanted to enjoy it with him – Tommy himself watched me for the last three years do everything for Maebe, and he was really, really proud, and a huge supporter of it because he knew how important it was to me.”

Explaining how the timing of the break came at an inconvenient rather than opportunistic time for the launch of her brand, Hague said: “One million per cent I’d rather have launched Maebe while in a relationship with Tommy, because it would have been all about Maebe.”

She continued: “Whereas at the minute, everything I post around my engagement ring – because we’ve been working on Maebe for years now – people are like ‘Oh they’re back together!’ The most liked comments on all the posts is about the engagement, which is not what I wanted. I wanted the most-liked comments to be about the clothes, and about the brand.”

Although unconfirmed reports alleged that the boxer had been unfaithful, he recently admitted that alcohol had caused the split.

“All I’ve been seeing for the past six months is ‘Cheater!’, ‘He slept with me!’, ‘He slept with this girl, he slept with that girl!’ Complete and utter b******s,” the 25-year-old told Mens Health.

“We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink.”