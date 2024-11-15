Molly-Mae Hague reflects on ‘Diana and Charles’ level split from Tommy Fury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her “Princess Diana and Charles” level split from Tommy Fury, admitting that the break-up was a “shock”.

The influencer, 25, met boxer Fury, also 25, on Love Island in 2019 and the couple welcomed their daughter Bambi in 2023.

They announced their engagement in July of that year, but in August 2024, Hague dramatically confirmed that they had parted ways after more than five years together.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Fury later shared his own statement, revealing that he was “heartbroken” by the break-up and echoing Hague’s assurance that Bambi would be their “priority”.

open image in gallery The ‘Love Island’ couple split earlier this year after five years together ( Getty Images )

In a new interview with British Vogue, Hague reflected on the split, recalling how “people were saying ‘it’s Princess Diana and Charles’”.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Hague told the fashion magazine, adding: “I didn’t want what happened to happen”.

“I wanted to get married next September and it’s very hard when it’s kind of taken away,” she continued. “But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him”.

Fury has strenuously denied speculation that their relationship broke down over rumoured infidelity on his part, describing such reports as “completely false”.

Addressing the rumour mill, Hague stressed that “no one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake”.

She admitted that she believes Fury “will talk about things eventually”, adding: “I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms.”

open image in gallery Hague suggested that Fury will ‘eventually’ speak publicly about their split ( Getty Images )

The social media star went on to reveal that she had considered what her social media followers would expect from her when she was making her lavish wedding plans.

“Was I planning a big wedding because I wanted that image of a big wedding and the beautiful photographs and that moment that everyone would have expected from us on social media?” she said. “Probably. Would I be more confident now, after everything that’s happened and learning even more about myself, to say, actually, that doesn’t even make me happy, screw the big Instagram moment, I’m going to do it this way? Definitely.”

Speaking to MailOnline last month, Fury admitted that he still loves his ex-girlfriend “100 per cent”, revealing: “I will love her until my final breath.”

He went on to claim that he knows “what I have to do in order to resolve things”, adding: “And that’s down to me. Nobody else can do that other than me.”